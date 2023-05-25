Close menu

Tottenham: Arne Slot rules himself out of contention for Spurs job

Arne Slot holding the Eredivisie trophy
Arne Slot has guided Feyenoord to Eredivisie success in the 2022-23 season

Arne Slot says he wants to stay as Feyenoord manager - ruling himself out of contention for the Tottenham job.

The 44-year-old Dutchman had been heavily linked with a move to Spurs after Antonio Conte's sacking in March.

Slot, who led Feyenoord to the 2022-23 Eredivisie title, held talks with the Rotterdam-based club on Wednesday about a potential extension to his contract.

"I have been hearing a lot of rumours going around about other interest in me," said Slot.

"Although I am thankful, my wish is to stay at Feyenoord and continue working on what we created last year.

"There is not - and there has not been - transfer conversation and yesterday's meeting was exclusively for an extension. All talks with the club have always been only in that sense. Looking forward to next season with Feyenoord."

After Conte's sacking, Cristian Stellini was appointed Spurs interim manager but was dismissed after four games.

Ryan Mason took over as interim boss for a second spell, having previously held the role briefly at the end of the 2020-21 season.

Eighth-place Spurs have since taken just four points from six matches, and play relegation-threatened Leeds in their final game of the campaign on Sunday.

Former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann was previously linked with a move to Tottenham, but they did not hold talks with the German.

They did approach Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi, according to journalist Guillem Balague, and were linked with Burnley manager Vincent Kompany before he signed a new deal with the Championship winners.

Earlier in the season, Slot ruled himself out of becoming Leeds United manager after Jesse Marsch's sacking.

He became Feyenoord head coach in December 2020 after leaving AZ Alkmaar, where he started his managerial career.

A former midfielder, Slot spent his entire playing career in the Netherlands, making more than 100 appearances for both FC Zwolle and NAC Breda.

Comments

Join the conversation

214 comments

  • Comment posted by return of the jock, today at 08:37

    Spurs are gonna end up with Harry Redknapp again, assisted by Frank Lampard 😁

    • Reply posted by The Surreal Donald Trump, today at 08:42

      The Surreal Donald Trump replied:
      Might be better with Louise redknapp, assisted by mr blobby.

  • Comment posted by BrightonVilla, today at 08:40

    And as of now Im ruling myself out too,

    • Reply posted by summerbee23, today at 08:44

      summerbee23 replied:
      And me.

  • Comment posted by Galaxy, today at 08:35

    Good move!

    At least he'll win trophies at Feyenoord

    • Reply posted by margaret, today at 08:58

      margaret replied:
      Albeit plastic ones.

  • Comment posted by CautiouslyOptimistic, today at 08:34

    We are a joke club

    • Reply posted by paul, today at 08:40

      paul replied:
      No you not you could easily entice the wolves manager, what an incredible job he did.!

  • Comment posted by maythe4thbewithyou, today at 08:40

    Ole's available

    • Reply posted by The Underdog, today at 08:52

      The Underdog replied:
      Big Sam will be free after next weekend… 🤦🏻‍♂️

  • Comment posted by delboy, today at 08:38

    Back to square one for Tottenham;similar situation to summer of 2021;Ryan Mason will get the job as no one else is interested- no need to go over the reasons as are well known.Daniel Levy for a “clever” business man is incredibly stupid if he thinks that any one with brain will take on the poisoned chalice of managing Tottenham and working with him.

    • Reply posted by IP Freely, today at 09:04

      IP Freely replied:
      He would have slot right in.

  • Comment posted by Lupa, today at 08:37

    Since the Conte rant its going to be a lot more difficult to convince an established manager to put themselves through it.

  • Comment posted by SAW, today at 08:43

    No one wants to manage spurs.

    • Reply posted by cb, today at 09:11

      cb replied:
      Spot on... Levy has well & truly backed himself into a corner. He changes his mind on what Spurs need depending on the latest shiny thing.
      Slot sounded good, but he probably cost too much & was asking for control over player signings, so that'll be a no from Levy.
      Expect Rodgers or some other less than ideal candidate w the wrong players & Kane off, lower half finish next season. GLA

  • Comment posted by Robby Bobson, today at 08:34

    Is it Spurs or is it Levy?

    • Reply posted by Allan Wood, today at 08:37

      Allan Wood replied:
      It’s Levy

  • Comment posted by chicky, today at 08:36

    Mr Levy - it is about you realise that no top quality manager manager wants to join your club - and that is all because of your own doing!

  • Comment posted by arry, today at 08:44

    He dodged one there

  • Comment posted by DG, today at 08:34

    Doesn't look like they have people queuing up to manage them

    • Reply posted by Bendtner_52, today at 08:56

      Bendtner_52 replied:
      Try to guess the top 5 in the betting. Most people get 1/5.

  • Comment posted by bean43, today at 08:46

    Before deciding, Slot must have had a quick YouTube watch of Conte’s press conference.

    • Reply posted by JustAnotherKnowAll, today at 08:52

      JustAnotherKnowAll replied:
      Yes, the damage that has done......

  • Comment posted by td62, today at 08:37

    A bit of loyalty shown, very rare in football when big cash gets offered.

    • Reply posted by United States of Whatever, today at 09:03

      United States of Whatever replied:
      Levy offered him a 6-pack of Mars bar every other week and free parking, he even let him sleep his camper in the club car park.

  • Comment posted by The Surreal Donald Trump, today at 08:36

    When the rot sets in you have to seriously cut out the deadwood before you can repair it. Unfortunately for spurs, the deadwood is in the boardroom and the owners. Good luck.

    • Reply posted by margaret, today at 09:00

      margaret replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Robbo, today at 08:40

    This is getting embarrassing for the Totts. How bad must it be that a manager won’t even come in for the money, even for 6-18 months??
    I feel sorry for the supporters, I know a few and they’re decent people.
    It’s the 99% of them that get the other 1% a bad name.

  • Comment posted by pkp, today at 08:36

    Constantly firing managers eventually caught up with them. Candidates more sceptical about joining a club that does this - and hasn't won anything for years.

    • Reply posted by groyal85, today at 09:01

      groyal85 replied:
      I'm not sure that's entirely true, Chelsea still seems to be able to hire managers despite their constant firing of managers. I think the problem is Levy.

  • Comment posted by alex, today at 08:36

    Turns out Levy is an arsenal fan and hates spurs. Explains a lot

    • Reply posted by Bendtner_52, today at 08:59

      Bendtner_52 replied:
      Speaking as an Arsenal fan, I’m not sure any of our fanbase would be intelligent enough to have performed the fabulous job Levy has done deliberately.

  • Comment posted by fcaat3rz, today at 08:37

    It will be Super Frankie Lampard as next boss, you just watch!

  • Comment posted by carol brown, today at 08:39

    Spurs should go for Graham Potter. Instead, you can see them hiring Nathan Jones…

    • Reply posted by Robbo, today at 08:40

      Robbo replied:
      😂😂😂

