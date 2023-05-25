Last updated on .From the section Irish

Manchester United's Aoife Mannion made her Republic of Ireland debut in February

Republic of Ireland defender Aoife Mannion should be fit to play in the World Cup after tweaking her knee in training, according to her Manchester United manager Marc Skinner.

Mannion, 27, will miss the final Women's Super League game of the season as United chase Chelsea for the title.

The Republic face co-hosts Australia in their World Cup opener on 20 July.

"There was nothing structurally wrong but we're hoping a few weeks and she'll be back," Skinner said.

"We're hoping so [for the World Cup]. That's the plan."

Mannion, who has recovered from two previous anterior cruciate ligament injuries in 2021 and 2022, sat out United's win over rivals Manchester City on Sunday.

Skinner's side need to beat Liverpool on the final day and hope Chelsea drop points against bottom side Reading to win their first WSL title.

After switching allegiance from England to the Republic of Ireland, Mannion made her international debut for Vera Pauw's side in February's friendly with China.

The Republic will face co-hosts Australia, Canada and New Zealand in the World Cup group stage after qualifying for their first major tournament.

Brighton announced on Thursday that Republic defender Megan Connolly and goalkeeper Megan Walsh will leave the WSL club at the end of the season.