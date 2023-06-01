Premier League 2022-23: Fans' verdicts on English top-flight season
The 2022-23 Premier League season is in the history books with a record number of managerial casualties, the usual array of drama and an unprecedented six weeks off for the World Cup.
BBC Sport's fan community have been providing analysis the whole way through, so we asked for their verdicts on their club's campaign.
Arsenal
Oli Price-Bates, The Fresh Arsenal podcast
- Season rating: 8.5/10. We surpassed all expectations, with only poor performances in the cups and not winning the league preventing it from being a 10.
- Happy with your manager? Of course! Mikel Arteta still has things to learn, but he has been pivotal in reconnecting the fans with this team and bringing Champions League football back to the club.
- Player you'd most like to sign: Declan Rice. It would be a statement signing. Premier League proven and one of the best midfielders in the division.
- Best away fans: Southampton. They took a 2-0 and 3-1 lead at Emirates Stadium, and that certainly fuelled their noise.
Aston Villa
David Michael, My Old Man Said
- Season rating: 9/10. Overall, you would score it an eight, but in the context of Unai Emery's 'zeroes-to-heroes' impact, it deserves more. Villa are a different club now.
- Happy with your manager? It is as good as it can get for Villa in modern day football.
- Player you would most like to sign: No standout name. You would expect a bunch of signings. It will be hard to compete with the Champions League teams in the market, but I expect some decent La Liga players will be convinced by Villa's genuine momentum and Spanish backroom set-up.
- Best away fans: Stevenage in the FA Cup.
Bournemouth
Craig Beazley, UTCIAD
- Season rating: 8/10. Safety achieved way earlier than expected. After the 9-0 thrashing by Liverpool, that was something even the most optimistic Cherries fan probably could not have imagined.Happy with your manager? Gary O'Neil has had his critics but has got the job done well in advance of what was expected. I was dreading our season coming down to Everton away, but thankfully it did not have to. Gary has made some mistakes as expected, but he has learned from those. If Scott Parker had been in charge, we probably would be preparing for the Championship again.Player you would most like to sign: Michael Olise from Crystal Palace. What a future he has. He was exceptional against us this season. There is probably no chance, but we would welcome him - and he would like it here.Best away fans: Leeds United. Even when they were playing poorly they kept singing and were the best vocally - with a special mention to Arsenal fans at the start of the season.
Brentford
Ian Westbrook, Beesotted podcast
- Season rating: 11/10! Our season could have hardly gone much better. We did not qualify for Europe, but for Brentford to finish comfortably inside the top 10 in the Premier League, do the double over Manchester City, win at Chelsea and Tottenham, and also beat Manchester United and Liverpool at home, is the stuff of dreams.
- Happy with your manager? Of course! And he seems very happy with us too. Thomas Frank has achieved miracles and his rousing post-match speech on Sunday suggests he is hungry for more.
- Player you'd most like to sign: Coventry City's Viktor Gyokeres. We have exciting forwards - even without Ivan Toney while he is banned - but need one more and he would fit in perfectly.
- Best away fans: Newcastle supporters never stopped singing.
Brighton & Hove Albion
Scott McCarthy, We Are Brighton
- Season rating: 10/10.
- Happy with your manager? In less than a year, and with no major signings of his own, Roberto de Zerbi has taken Brighton to heights never reached before. He is a marvel destined for greatness.
- Player you would most like to sign: Levi Colwill. He has the potential to be a mainstay of England's defence for the next 15 years. It will be an utter waste of a talent if he goes back to Chelsea and sits on the bench.
- Best away fans: Everton. Although it is probably quite easy to be buoyant when your team - 19th in the table at the time and having only scored 16 goals in five months - are 5-1 up away from home.
Chelsea
Will Faulks, Chelsea News
- Season rating: 1/10.
- Happy with your manager? Mauricio Pochettino seems like the kind of coach to give a talented group some team spirit and some confidence. Whether he can actually pull it off is another question.
- Player you would most like to sign: Mason Mount.
- Best away fans: So many teams won a first or a rare victory at Stamford Bridge this season that there was plenty of excited travelling support. Borussia Dortmund were something else, despite being one of the teams we managed to beat.
Crystal Palace
Alex Pewter, Five Year Plan podcast
- Season rating: 7/10. Finishing 11th was probably fair, even if the journey getting there was undulating and stressful in parts.
- Happy with your manager? The second coming of Roy Hodgson has been an unmitigated success. The upturn in player performances has left the club in a much stronger position regarding transfer value. The ball is likely in his court over whether he stays on.
- Player you would most like to sign: Recency bias be damned, but with the weekend focus on the Championship play-off final, Coventry City forward Viktor Gyokeres has to be getting attention. His form may have lifted his price outside of Palace's limited budget, however.
- Best away fans: The fixture list saved the best until last - Nottingham Forest fans turned up to celebrate Premier League survival on Sunday, inflatables and all. I doubt any result would have dented their mood or noise.
Everton
Mike Richards, Unholy Trinity
- Season rating: 1/10. Not sure how I can score it any higher.
- Happy with your manager? Sean Dyche was tasked with saving us and he did. He deserves to stay on and have the opportunity to build a solid side.
- Player you would most like to sign: Not even thought about potential signings given we were not sure what league we'd be in. One thing is for sure, a centre-forward or two is top of the list. Step forward Viktor Gyokeres.
- Best away fans: Everton fans when we travel. There is a lot of false noise around certain sides and their great away following. Don't think any shone at Goodison Park, so we will take that award.
Fulham
Sammy James, Fulhamish
- Season rating: 9/10. It would have been 10 if we hadn't spectacularly thrown it away in the FA Cup quarter-final.
- Happy with your manager? Very happy. Marco Silva fits Fulham like a glove. We need him to sign a new contract as soon as possible.
- Player you would most like to sign: Call me sentimental, but I'd love to have Fabio Carvalho back at Fulham. It's a travesty to see him waste away at Liverpool when he could have been a starter for us this season. Bring him home.
- Best away fans: None particularly stand out, but the video of Wolves fans at Fulham spotting Gary Neville in the Craven Cottage TV studio and giving him pelters for 90 minutes was particularly funny.
Leeds United
Adonis Storr, The Roaring Peacock
- Season rating: 1/10.
- Happy with your manager? The three (plus one interim) managers this season have all failed in their own ways - particularly Jesse Marsch. It would always have been tough to follow Marcelo Bielsa, but the speed at which he dismantled all the good work done by the Argentine was painfully impressive.
- Player you would most like to sign: James Milner. I was in the crowd when he made his home debut. He has deserved his trophy-laden career, but to come back home and lead Leeds to promotion would cap it off.
- Best away fans: Newcastle United. I can't pretend not to be jealous. Reminds me of 20 years ago, when Leeds played under David O'Leary and were seemingly on a never-ending upward trajectory.
Leicester City
Chris Forryan, Leicester Till I Die
- Season rating: A big fat 0/10. There is simply nothing good to say about the club, the owners, the management or the players.
- Happy with your manager? I feel sorry for Dean Smith. He was handed an impossible task but he got us nine points from a possible 24 - an almost 10% increase on what Brendan Rodgers achieved in 28 games. Will he be here next season? We could do worse.
- Player you would most like to sign: Please no more show ponies. Young, hungry talent who will show pride to play for the club.
- Best away fans: It's always nice when Newcastle visit town. I wish them well in the Champions League and to carry on smashing the 'big six' clubs.
Liverpool
Jordan Chamberlain, Empire of the Kop
- Season rating: 3/10. From nearly winning a quadruple to dropping out of cups and a fifth-placed finish. If anything, three is kind, although there have still been some oddly wonderful moments.
- Happy with your manager? Yes. He's the best thing that's happened to Liverpool in 20 years and the only reason fans have not fully turned on the owners for their inability to buy from a position of strength.
- Player you'd most like to sign: Given Alexis Mac Allister is all but done, I would love his Brighton team-mate Moises Caicedo. Obviously Jude Bellingham is the one everyone wants, but that ship has sailed.
- Best away fans: Fans who don't sing about poverty and Hillsborough are appreciated. It's not an especially tough ask, but you would be surprised how many away fans do it. It's sadly probably growing. I've only got nice things to say about Crystal Palace fans, though. They're great.
Manchester City
Nigel Rothband, The Man City Show podcast
- Season rating: At the time of writing I would give 9/10, although with two massive cup finals still to play, it may become City's best ever season - and that would become 10/10.
- Happy with your manager? Pep Guardiola is simply the best manager on the planet and the thought of him leaving Etihad Stadium anytime soon fills me with dread.
- Player you would most like to sign: It depends if Ilkay Gundogan and/or Bernardo Silva leave this summer. In any case, I've always enjoyed watching Alexis Mac Allister at Brighton. I think he'd be a great addition to the squad - and playing the Pep way, you can never have too many midfielders.
- Best away fans: Brentford made a great noise - how else did they beat us?!
Manchester United
Alex Turk, Stretford Paddock
- Season rating: 8/10. As far as first seasons immediately after the club's worst ever campaign go, you could not have asked for a better start under Erik ten Hag - regardless of the FA Cup outcome.
- Happy with your manager? I'm convinced Ten Hag - under new owners - is the man to guide United back to the top of English football.
- Player you would most like to sign: Remember Robin van Persie's impact? Harry Kane's arrival could make history repeat itself.
- Best away fans: Real Betis braved a snowstorm in Manchester and contributed loud chants, spinning flags and green smoke to the Old Trafford atmosphere.
Newcastle United
Matty Renton, The Magpie Channel TV
- Season rating: 10/10. To go from a relegation battle to the Champions League in one season is unbelievable.
- Happy with your manager? That would be an understatement. Eddie Howe is manager of the season by a mile.
- Player you'd most like to sign: Declan Rice. But he's probably signing for Arsenal, so I'll go for James Maddison. He would bring some real creativity to our side for the strikers and gets among the goals himself.
- Best away fans: Probably Leeds, although Nottingham Forest were well up for it on the opening day for their first game back in the big time.
Nottingham Forest
Saveena Johal, Punjabi Forest
- Season rating: 7/10.
- Happy with your manager? Ecstatic. Everything Steve Cooper has done for our club and city will be celebrated for years to come. He has defied all the odds and proved his ability as a Premier League manager. In my eyes, Cooper is a miracle man.
- Player you would most like to sign: Fortunately the transfer window will not be quite as hectic as it was last year. There is one essential: securing a keeper - and it has to be Dean Henderson. He has a big presence and makes crucial saves, as well as being a great penalty stopper. It just makes sense.
- Best away fans: Newcastle's supporters were fantastic. They were passionate, friendly and loud. It's great to see their club thriving - the fans deserve it.
Southampton
Harry Tizard, The Saints Score
- Season rating: 2/10.Happy with your manager? Russell Martin would be a great appointment for the Championship. Experienced in the division, his heavy-possession style is what Sport Republic desires. The squad may not be suited to his philosophy as it was built by Ralph Hasenhuttl for pressing football, but the number of possible outgoings means he can structure the team in his image.Player you'd most like to sign: Southampton must do what they can to sign striker Joel Piroe from Swansea City. He has one year left on his contract and has scored 41 goals in 88 Championship appearances.Best away fans: Grimsby Town were the best away fans by some distance. More than 4,000 fans travelled down to watch their team progress in the FA Cup, with the Town fans playing a massive part.
Tottenham Hotspur
Anna Howells, Spurs XY
- Season rating: 2/10. By far the worst season we've had in the past few years, both in terms of finishing position and style of football.
- Happy with your manager? What manager? We sacked Antonio Conte because he was not taking us anywhere, but did not get an improvement and we are on to our second interim boss without a prospect of what's next.
- Player you would most like to sign: Josko Gvardiol. We need a couple of top centre-halves, and the RB Leipzig and Croatia man fits the bill.
- Best away fans: Nottingham Forest.
West Ham United
James Jones, We Are West Ham
- Season rating: 7/10. The league campaign alone would have been a 5/10, but the run to the Europa Conference League final boosts it. If we win it, it's a 9/10.
- Happy with your manager? Difficult not to be given the European journey he's taken us on, but from a league form perspective, he's under-achieved this season. The feeling is that he will have taken us as far as he can, regardless of the result in Prague next week.
- Player you would most like to sign: Harvey Barnes from Leicester City. He and Jarrod Bowen on either flank would be pretty lethal. There is at least 25 to 30 league goals between them.
- Best away fans: We have had quite a few this season, but mainly in Europe. From memory, Anderlecht were pretty good, as were AZ Alkmaar.
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Dave Azzopardi, Talking Wolves
- Season rating: 4/10. It could have been a disaster for Wolves, but thankfully Julen Lopetegui has saved us from further embarrassment. Despite finishing 13th, it has been a really disappointing season in terms of results and quality of football.
- Happy with your manager? I am happy and hope Lopetegui continues next season. There is too much uncertainty around his position at the moment, though, and that needs to be sorted sooner rather than later for Wolves to push on this summer.
- Player you would most like to sign: More creativity in the final third is needed, along with a number nine who knows where the net is. We have been linked with Coventry's Viktor Gyokeres and I would be interested to see how he would get on. Alex Scott from Bristol City looks a really talented player too - I would love to sign him up.
- Best away fans: Probably Leeds. I'm still not sure how that game at Molineux finished 4-2 to them - but we gave the travelling support plenty to sing about.
Just sums up that abysmal club
It was also fun having Arsenal push Man City. As a neutral, it’s more exciting to have a two or three horse race than Man City dominating from start to finish.
Great fans. Incredibly passionate. Never stop singing Very friendly. Travel in big numbers.
Probably best fans I've ever seen.
Even more travelling next season as their in the Champions league.