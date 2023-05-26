Last updated on .From the section Carlisle

Carlisle boss Paul Simpson will be in the opposing dugout to son Jake in the League Two play-off final on Sunday

Carlisle boss Paul Simpson says he is putting his club over family loyalties as he prepares to face Stockport, who have son Jake on their coaching staff, in Sunday's League Two play-off final.

Simpson, who twice managed Jake in his playing career, is looking for a third promotion with the Cumbrians.

Carlisle edged past Bradford, while Stockport beat Salford on penalties to set up the Wembley final.

"I'll give him a hug before and after," Simpson told BBC Radio Cumbria.

"But I hope he's not smiling at the end. I really want him to be successful and I like [County boss] Dave Challinor and want him to be successful as well.

"Unfortunately, on the day, there's only one team I'm going to be favouring. I wanted us to achieve something and I'd like Jake and Stockport to achieve something, but not this season.

"As his dad, I'm really proud of what he's done and I hope he's proud when we do the job on Sunday."

Jake started his playing career at Shrewsbury, during his father's tenure at the Shropshire side, and then moved to the Hatters when Paul took over at Edgeley Park.

The 32-year-old returned to Stockport in February 2022 to link up with Challinor, who he had worked under at both Fylde and Hartlepool, as head of performance.

Father and son stay tight-lipped

Simpson senior says wife Jackie is "in my camp", and confirmed other sons Dominic and Joe would also be at the game as the family heads south for the national stadium.

Both sides were involved in the push for automatic promotion, with Stockport missing out on the final day to Northampton and Carlisle finishing a further place back in fifth.

Such a tense finish to the season has made for an interesting time in the Simpson household.

"There's been a football blackout for about five weeks," the former England Under-20 boss joked.

"It's just been family stuff. I spoke to Jake last Saturday night because we had a Chinese takeaway together and talked about the games.

"He didn't give anything away to me, and I certainly didn't gave anything away to him."