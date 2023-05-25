Last updated on .From the section Football

Truro City went up three years after they were denied promotion when their season was cancelled because of Covid-19, with them top of the Southern League Premier Division South

Truro City owner Dicky Evans says the club are aiming to reach League Two within the next three or four years.

The White Tigers won promotion back to National League South this month after winning the Southern Premier League South play-offs.

The club is owned by Evans, who also controls the Cornish Pirates rugby side and is in the process of a £2.5m crowdfunding campaign for the clubs.

"We're looking to get promoted as soon as we can," Evans told BBC Sport.

The club currently play at Plymouth Parkway's Bolitho Park ground, with plans for a new venue in Cornwall in the pipeline.

The White Tigers, who have twice reached the sixth tier of English football before, hope to have their new home ready in time for the start of the 2024-25 season.

The plan is for the ground to be able to be expanded so that Cornish Pirates would be able to share it and have a base suitable to play in the Premiership.

"The minimum budget is £500,000, so if we get some more money out of this crowdfunding then the budget will go up," added Evans.

"Paul Wotton's a great coach so we're looking to get into the English Football League in three or four years' time.

"It's two more promotions and do a Wrexham."