The play-off semi-final second leg defeat at Hillsborough was Darren Ferguson's 541st game as Posh manager, in his fourth spell in charge

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson has signed a new three-year deal with the League One club.

Ex-Preston and Doncaster boss Ferguson, 51, returned to the club in January for his fourth spell in charge.

Posh lost just two of their last 11 games to sneak into the play-offs - but then failed over two legs against Sheffield Wednesday despite winning the semi-final first leg 4-0.

"It was pivotal here that we had a complete refresh," said Ferguson.

"I had a long chat with the chairman [Darragh MacAnthony] and we spoke about the direction I felt the club needed to go in and that was to go younger, to develop players. I felt there were a lot of players that have been here a long time and we needed to freshen the squad up.

"Fortunately he agreed. We are very much aligned on that. I felt the chairman would go with it and he did.

"There is no denying that in the many years that Darragh and I have been together, it has a been a hugely successful period of time.

"We are not going to be shouting things from the rooftops, saying we are going to do this or that. We are very much looking as a club mid to long term. Of course, we want to be competitive. We will look to bring in players to supplement what we have, but it is important to have a bit of a reset."

MacAnthony added: "The owners are absolutely thrilled that the greatest manager of Posh in modern times is part of an exciting new chapter."

If Ferguson sees the contract out, it will take him close to 1,000 matches as a manager, having so far taken charge of 736 games.

Ferguson, who stood down as Posh boss in February 2022, has led the club to promotion four times, as well as the Johnstone's Paint Trophy title in 2014.