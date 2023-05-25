Last updated on .From the section Gillingham

Gillingham finished 17th in League Two this season

The Football Association has charged Gillingham with three counts of misconduct following racist or sexist abuse from their supporters.

The charges relate to incidents during games against Colchester and Sutton in December and AFC Wimbledon in February.

The League Two club have until 5 June to respond to the FA.

The Gills say they have "zero tolerance" to any type of abuse and there is "no place for sexist, racist or insulting behaviour at Priestfield".

"Gillingham FC investigate all matters very seriously," a statement on the club website added. external-link

"We will continue to work with all relevant authorities to ensure those who are guilty of such incidences are appropriately punished."

Play was stopped during the club's home game against Colchester on 26 December, which the Gills lost 1-0, following alleged racist language directed towards U's match-winner Junior Tchamadeu.

The second incident came during Gillingham's 2-1 defeat at Sutton United three days later, with the last count during the Kent side's 2-1 win over Wimbledon at Priestfield on 25 February.

The FA alleges the club "failed to ensure its spectators and/or supporters - and anyone purporting to be its supporters or followers - conducted themselves in an orderly fashion".

Furthermore, the governing body said the club should ensure its followers do not use words or behaviour which are "improper, offensive, abusive, indecent, or insulting with either express or implied reference to race and/or colour and/or ethnic origin or gender".