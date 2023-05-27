1. FC Köln v Bayern Munich

Goal! 1. FC Köln 0, FC Bayern München 1. Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Leroy Sané.
Köln1. FC Köln0Bayern MunichBayern Munich1
Last updated on .From the section European Football
Formation 4-2-3-1
Formation 4-2-3-1
Goal! 1. FC Köln 0, FC Bayern München 1. Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Leroy Sané.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match (FC Bayern München).
Ryan Gravenberch (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dejan Ljubicic (1. FC Köln).
Attempt missed. Florian Kainz (1. FC Köln) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Dejan Ljubicic with a cross.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Bayern Munich
|34
|21
|8
|5
|91
|37
|54
|71
|2
|B Dortmund
|34
|22
|5
|7
|81
|42
|39
|71
|3
|RB Leipzig
|34
|20
|6
|8
|61
|39
|22
|66
|4
|Union Berlin
|34
|17
|9
|8
|50
|38
|12
|60
|5
|Freiburg
|34
|17
|9
|8
|50
|42
|8
|60
|6
|Wolfsburg
|34
|14
|10
|10
|57
|46
|11
|52
|7
|B Leverkusen
|34
|14
|9
|11
|57
|46
|11
|51
|8
|Frankfurt
|34
|12
|12
|10
|56
|51
|5
|48
|9
|Mainz
|34
|12
|10
|12
|52
|53
|-1
|46
|10
|B Mgladbach
|34
|11
|10
|13
|51
|55
|-4
|43
|11
|Köln
|34
|10
|12
|12
|48
|53
|-5
|42
|12
|Werder Bremen
|34
|10
|7
|17
|51
|63
|-12
|37
|13
|Hoffenheim
|34
|10
|6
|18
|47
|56
|-9
|36
|14
|Augsburg
|34
|9
|7
|18
|42
|62
|-20
|34
|15
|Stuttgart
|34
|7
|12
|15
|44
|56
|-12
|33
|16
|VfL Bochum
|34
|9
|6
|19
|37
|72
|-35
|33
|17
|Schalke
|34
|7
|10
|17
|33
|68
|-35
|31
|18
|Hertha Berlin
|34
|6
|8
|20
|40
|69
|-29
|26