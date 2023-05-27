Close menu
German Bundesliga
Köln1. FC Köln0Bayern MunichBayern Munich1

1. FC Köln v Bayern Munich

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Line-ups

Köln

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 20Schwäbe
  • 2Schmitz
  • 4Hübers
  • 24Chabot
  • 14Hector
  • 6Martel
  • 28Skhiri
  • 7Ljubicic
  • 11Kainz
  • 37Maina
  • 27Selke

Substitutes

  • 1Horn
  • 3Pedersen
  • 8Huseinbasic
  • 15Kilian
  • 17Schindler
  • 19Limnios
  • 25Lemperle
  • 29Thielmann
  • 47Olesen

Bayern Munich

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 27Sommer
  • 5Pavard
  • 2Upamecano
  • 4de Ligt
  • 40Mazraoui
  • 6Kimmich
  • 38Gravenberch
  • 10Sané
  • 25Müller
  • 11Coman
  • 7Gnabry

Substitutes

  • 8Goretzka
  • 13Choupo-Moting
  • 17Mané
  • 22Cancelo
  • 23Blind
  • 26Ulreich
  • 39Tel
  • 42Musiala
  • 44Stanisic
Referee:
Sven Jablonski

Match Stats

Home TeamKölnAway TeamBayern Munich
Possession
Home22%
Away78%
Shots
Home1
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away0

Live Text

  1. Goal!

    Goal! 1. FC Köln 0, FC Bayern München 1. Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Leroy Sané.

  2. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  3. Post update

    Delay in match (FC Bayern München).

  4. Post update

    Ryan Gravenberch (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Dejan Ljubicic (1. FC Köln).

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Florian Kainz (1. FC Köln) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Dejan Ljubicic with a cross.

  7. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  8. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 27th May 2023

  • Köln1. FC Köln0Bayern MunichBayern Munich1
  • B DortmundBorussia Dortmund0MainzMainz 050
  • Union Berlin1. FC Union Berlin0Werder BremenWerder Bremen0
  • B MgladbachBorussia Mönchengladbach1AugsburgFC Augsburg0
  • FrankfurtEintracht Frankfurt0FreiburgSC Freiburg0
  • RB LeipzigRB Leipzig1SchalkeFC Schalke 040
  • StuttgartVfB Stuttgart0Hoffenheim1899 Hoffenheim0
  • VfL BochumVfL Bochum 18480B LeverkusenBayer 04 Leverkusen0
  • WolfsburgVfL Wolfsburg1Hertha BerlinHertha Berlin0

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich34218591375471
2B Dortmund34225781423971
3RB Leipzig34206861392266
4Union Berlin34179850381260
5Freiburg3417985042860
6Wolfsburg3414101057461152
7B Leverkusen341491157461151
8Frankfurt341212105651548
9Mainz341210125253-146
10B Mgladbach341110135155-443
11Köln341012124853-542
12Werder Bremen34107175163-1237
13Hoffenheim34106184756-936
14Augsburg3497184262-2034
15Stuttgart34712154456-1233
16VfL Bochum3496193772-3533
17Schalke34710173368-3531
18Hertha Berlin3468204069-2926
View full German Bundesliga table

