Natasha Harding made six appearances for Aston Villa, scoring once

Four players will leave Aston Villa at the end of the Women's Super League season.

Emily Gielnik, Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah and Ruesha Littlejohn will depart when their contracts expire, while Natasha Harding will also leave.

Wales forward Harding joined Villa from Reading last summer, but has missed most of the season with a ruptured tendon in her leg.

Villa will finish the WSL season in fifth, their highest ever position.

The four players will leave the club after Villa's final game of the season, at Arsenal on Saturday.

Republic of Ireland striker Littlejohn - who hopes to represent her country at their first World Cup this summer - joined Villa during the 2021-22 season on a short-term basis, but had her contract extended and has made 30 appearances.

Australia forward Gielnik and winger Boye-Hlorkah joined in the summer of 2021.

Gienik made 31 Villa appearances, scoring four goals, while Boye-Hlorkah netted twice in 27 matches.