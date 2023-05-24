Last updated on .From the section Barnsley

Barnsley beat Bolton Wanderers 2-1 on aggregate to seal their place in the League One play-off final at Wembley

Barnsley are "disappointed" the English Football League has reallocated 6,000 tickets for the League One play-off final to opponents Sheffield Wednesday.

The Owls sold out their initial allocation of 36,634 tickets and were then given a further 1,355 seats on Wednesday, which were also snapped up.

The Tykes have sold fewer tickets but opposed the EFL's decision because of the potential risk to their supporters.

However, Wednesday could now have almost 44,000 fans at Monday's game.

On Tuesday, the Tykes announced they had sold over 20,000 tickets for their trip to Wembley Stadium.

Reacting to the reallocation of 6,000 tickets, a statement on the Barnsley website external-link said "the EFL are confident the safety measures put in place are sufficient".

Barnsley are looking to seal an immediate return to the Championship while Sheffield Wednesday, who finished one place and 10 points ahead of their South Yorkshire rivals in the table, last played in the second tier in 2020-21.