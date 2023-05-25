Close menu

Manchester United 4-1 Chelsea: We belong in Champions League, says Erik ten Hag

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Manchester United are back where they belong, according to manager Erik ten Hag, but the Dutchman believes they need to strengthen this summer to make the progress he demands.

United's 4-1 win against Chelsea at Old Trafford secured a top-four spot with a game to spare, having missed out on Champions League football last campaign.

Ten Hag agrees with Arsene Wenger's old assessment that claiming a place in Europe's elite club competition is the equivalent of winning a trophy.

However, he is not one to rest on his laurels and is already looking to the transfer window as he tries to close the gap on FA Cup final opponents and Premier League champions Manchester City.

"This club belongs in the Champions League," Ten Hag said.

"Finishing in the top four was the main objective. The competition is tough, there are many teams with really good squads, good managers and high budgets.

"For this moment it is the maximum but we want more and I don't have a lot of patience. Standards have to go up. Manchester City are playing outstanding football but we have a way to go."

Former United defender Gary Neville says "investment is needed" for the club to progress any higher and Ten Hag has a similar opinion, adding: "In the summer we can work with the squad we have but we need to strengthen."

'You don't get higher with this group'

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford celebrates
Marcus Rashford became the first Man Utd player to score 30 goals in a season in all competitions since Robin van Persie in 2013

United have been heavily linked with a move for Chelsea's England midfielder Mason Mount in recent days, while Tottenham's Harry Kane would be an obvious choice to fill the number nine role the club have earmarked as a priority if Spurs chairman Daniel Levy indicated a willingness to sell.

United are known to be looking for an experienced central midfielder in what could be a summer of change at Old Trafford if the club can prove themselves better at selling players than they have been in previous summers.

Against all this is the backdrop of ownership uncertainty.

The Raine Group, who are handling the potential sale of the club, are continuing to work towards a resolution after the Glazer family in November announced they were considering selling.

There has been suggestions of some kind of clarity around the end of the season, although representatives of Qatar's Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani and Sir Jim Ratcliffe's Ineos Group, the two main bidders, have privately said they remain unaware of when the process will reach its conclusion.

Former United captain Neville, a long standing critic of the club's current ownership, believes change has to come for his old club to challenge City.

"Erik ten Hag has achieved the maximum with this squad," Neville told Sky Sports.

"He will need an investment because I don't think you get higher with this group. This is their limit. They are certainly not challenging for the title.

"The manager has proved he can handle the magnitude of the club. Now it is about getting new owners and progressing on and off the pitch. Because they have been way off for 10 years now, nowhere near."

While former Liverpool midfielder Jamie Redknapp believes Kane is an obvious target for the Old Trafford club.

"If Man Utd want to kick on next season they need to go and get a top striker, Martial is not the answer," he said. "They need to get Victor Osimhen from Napoli or Harry Kane, if they want to seriously challenge.

"Tottenham is a shambles, it feels if you were Harry Kane, with a year left on your contract, now is the time to leave. He missed the chance with Man City [last summer] and this is the time he needs to push. Tottenham is like a social experiment about how far you can push your fans. He deserves better."

Lampard's praise for Ten Hag

As he picked through the wreckage of an eighth defeat from his 10 games in charge, Chelsea boss Frank Lampard identified the work Ten Hag did immediately after taking over at United as key, with the manager stamping his authority on a club.

That included dealing with the issues around Cristiano Ronaldo and his refusal to stay and watch his team-mates after he was substituted at half-time in his first pre-season appearance - then the refusal to come on as a substitute in a Premier League game against Tottenham in October

"There has to be basics," Lampard said. "There has to be fundamentals.

"I remember when Ten Hag first came people were talking about discipline and fines, the Ronaldo situation and setting the standard. Those things are where this club has had a positive upturn."

  • Comment posted by abracadabra, today at 01:27

    Utd in CL and deservedly, congrats.

    Pool had a very poor season to the standards they set particularly in the recent years.

    Though I think I will miss Liverpool in CL, them in the competition is something special.

    A City fan.

  • Comment posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 01:25

    Man Utd fans don't get too carried away now. Admit Utd have done well to get into the CL but, getting into the CL is just the start of the race, now if Utd don't perform and get knocked out before end of winter, it will all be for nowt.

    • Reply posted by Rooty96, today at 01:26

      Rooty96 replied:
      spoilers: that's exactly what's going to happen.

  • Comment posted by You, today at 01:24

    I don't know why Manchester United fans would be celebrating tonight because Liverpool outperformed everyone this season when they won the most prestigious trophy in football.. The 7up cup.

  • Comment posted by lv bitter utd fans , today at 01:13

    I remember all the utd fans saying UTD were back and title contenders after each win.... then along came 6-3, 7-0 and many more losses and poor draws bahahahahahahah. The team that never stops giving.

    • Reply posted by Rooty96, today at 01:23

      Rooty96 replied:
      they were lucky to get away with just 0-2 away at newcastle tbh.

  • Comment posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 01:12

    Great to have Man Utd in the Champions League as every country needs their 'Celtic' or 'Rangers' in this competition.
    This season Spurs played that role for England, next season it will be Man Utd's turn.

    • Reply posted by Rooty96, today at 01:24

      Rooty96 replied:
      pretty sure this will be more like Leeds united lol

  • Comment posted by David Watts, today at 01:09

    If Ten Hag agrees with Arsenal Wenger’s assessment that securing CL spot is as good as a trophy,then that’s not the kind of plan to go along with,Wenger was good at getting 4th spot trophy,then go out of the CL after the group stage and forsake any ambition to win anything else..if Utd are looking to add players Chelsea has plenty for Utd to choose from..Sterling being one of them.

    • Reply posted by Treble99, today at 01:19

      Treble99 replied:
      I can’t see where he’s ever made that comment. Looks like journalistic licence to me! He’s said CL is important and United should be there. What you’d expect a manager of a big team to say!

  • Comment posted by lv bitter utd fans , today at 01:04

    Finishing 2nd, 3rd, 4th is equivalent to winning a trophy?? Hahahahaha

  • Comment posted by woids, today at 01:03

    Well done and well deserved United.....Also a big congratulations to Liverpool for qualifying for the Europa...chortle..

  • Comment posted by You, today at 01:01

    What Man United need is financial backing commensurate with being the biggest football club in the world.

    Don't tell me Man City are bigger, it's a joke.
    This club are more Abu Dhabi City than Manchester City and Manchester United need to get real, get shot of the Glazer virus and start showing who is Boss in the transfer market.

    • Reply posted by woids, today at 01:05

      woids replied:
      bigger...chortle...better?

  • Comment posted by Astle2005, today at 00:56

    Time to knock Citeh off their perch.. ITS TIME TO KNOCK CITEH OFF THEIR PERCH!!!

    • Reply posted by woids, today at 00:59

      woids replied:
      but we are glued to it

  • Comment posted by NB22, today at 00:54

    If we can count on one team to blow big money on transfer turds other than Chelsea and Tottenham, it has to be Utd.

    • Reply posted by Rooty96, today at 01:16

      Rooty96 replied:
      are you telling me Harry Maguire wasn't worth £78 million lol?

  • Comment posted by Woo87, today at 00:52

    We'll spend more this summer than we did last summer and a lot of people on the internet are going to be very, very angry about it lol! Man United on to big, big things next season, get ready bitters :)

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 01:08

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Putting all fun and banter aside, got to say based over the entire season Man Utd deserve their top four place.
      Would have been a shame if they had fallen short at the end.

  • Comment posted by kevmorris, today at 00:46

    varpool missing out is great.
    and you don't want a club who boo's their own national anthem in there do you

    • Reply posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 01:14

      Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd replied:
      You comment might make some sense if you knew how to write English.
      Seen better grammar and spelling from a 3 year old.

  • Comment posted by JackMcMac, today at 00:44

    Now top 4 is a trophy for United, but when Spurs do it Kane has to leave or he's wasted his career? United offer trophies, but haven't won the league for over ten years? Everyone points out City's charges after beating Arsenal, but ignore the doping overlaps perfectly with Kane's career.

    Kane is only guaranteed trophies at City, everyone else gets scraps. Pundits still living in the last decade.

  • Comment posted by Cole, today at 00:41

    Get in a 20 goal a season striker, maybe a keeper for the future and a bit of cover on the wings and in the centre of midfield and Utd should be a force to be reckoned with next season. The raw ingredients for more success are there for sure, just a few missing pieces to really make them dangerous and mask that soft underbelly that's been exposed a few times this season.

    • Reply posted by Rooty96, today at 01:18

      Rooty96 replied:
      so basically just change half the team lol.

  • Comment posted by Domtana, today at 00:38

    Champions league qualification isn't a "trophy". Wenger created this myth because he struggled to win the league for years.

    • Reply posted by Cole, today at 00:42

      Cole replied:
      Convenient for Utd that they already have a cup this season then - and what's your point? Better to qualify for it than not to, obviously.

  • Comment posted by Random Access Memory, today at 00:33

    Champions League should only be for the champions of the various Leagues,,,,2nd, 3rd and 4th places don't deserve to be in the Champions League. Sorry Erik.

    • Reply posted by armchair_genius, today at 00:39

      armchair_genius replied:
      Oh dear….

  • Comment posted by Moimoi, today at 00:32

    With Liverpool very poor season only finished behind Newcastle by 3 points and United by 6 points and those two teams says they had successful season. Let wait what next season hold.

    • Reply posted by armchair_genius, today at 00:40

      armchair_genius replied:
      Liverpool qualifying for the Conference league?

  • Comment posted by Pete , today at 00:31

    The sense of entitlement is sickening.

    • Reply posted by Cole, today at 00:39

      Cole replied:
      What's he meant to say, that his team don't belong there? People like you take things way too literally.

  • Comment posted by phil , today at 00:31

    Open heart surgery. At least 10 need to be gone, it’ll be a HUGE window for United. City will be treble winners, United will be battered in the final.

    • Reply posted by Cole, today at 00:43

      Cole replied:
      On paper, sure. In the final... Manchester derby, I wouldn't want to commit to any result too firmly - regardless of what should happen based on logic. There's a reason we say the game isn't played on a piece of paper, but on grass.

