Darko Gyabi struck England's third goal to maintain their 100% record at the tournament

England moved top of Group E and sealed a last-16 spot at the Under-20 World Cup with a 3-2 victory over Uruguay in Buenos Aires.

Defender Bashir Humphreys headed England's opener from an Alfie Devine corner, with Devine adding a second with a low drive to the bottom corner.

Uruguay replied with Franco Gonzalez's tap-in but Darko Gyabi struck England's third after a superb run and finish.

And Ian Foster's team held on, despite Matias Abaldo's late effort.

England looked relatively in control throughout and, but for mistakes from goalkeeper Matthew Cox, which allowed Gonzalez and Abaldo to turn home from close range, their victory could have been more comfortable.

However, they will be pleased to have maintained their 100% record from their two games at the tournament and will face Iraq in their final group match on Sunday.