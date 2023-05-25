Birmingham-born left-back Archie Brown has emerged as a transfer target for both Rangers and Celtic, with the 20-year-old having two years left of his contract with Lasanne in Switzerland. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Rangers are on the trail of Troyes striker Ike Ugbo, who is known to Ibrox manager Michael Beale during his time with Chelsea, but the Scottish Premiership club face competition from Burnley, who are keen on the 24-year-old after their promotion to England's Premier League. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Should Ecuador midfielder Jose Cifuentes complete a £567,000 transfer to Rangers from Los Angeles, the 24-year-old will enjoy a considerable increase on the salary he was receiving in United States - breaking down at £10,000-per-week, according to Bola. (Bola via Daily Record) external-link

Rijeka striker Matija Frigan's agent, Dragan Skocic, has told Croatian outlet Sportske Novosti Skocic he has no knowledge of a £6m bid for the Rangers-linked 20-year-old but admits he is fielding calls daily about the player's availability. (Sportske Novosti Skocic via Daily Record) external-link

Rangers fans reckon Malik Tillman has dropped the biggest transfer hint yet that his loan from Bayern Munich will become permanent in a £5m transfer after the 20-year-old midfielder posted an Instagram update of him in a Rangers shirt. (Football Scotland) external-link

Manchester United's pursuit of Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount could result in the departure of Scotland international Scott McTominay, with Newcastle United and West Ham United interested in the 26-year-old. (Sun) external-link

Arsenal and Scotland defender Kieran Tierney is a key target for Newcastle United this summer as they look to strengthen their squad for the Champions League next season. (i Sport) external-link

Scotland midfielder John McGinn is in line for a lucrative new contract with Aston Villa following the 28-year-old's recent excellent form. (Telegraph) external-link

Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong, the 22-year-old for whom Celtic would receive a sell-on fee, is on the brink of a move worth more than £50m to Manchester United, with talks between the clubs at an "advanced stage", according to Bild. (Bild via Daily Record) external-link

Writing for Sportiva, Japan midfielder Reo Hatate, who has been linked with Brighton & Hove Albion, has moved to shut down any talk that he skipped Celtic's title celebrations to secure a transfer away from the Scottish champions. (Sportiva via Daily Record) external-link

Newcastle United and Aston Villa are among the clubs keeping tabs on 20-year-old Swansea City and Scotland Under-21 midfielder Azeem Abdulai. (Mail) external-link

Newcastle United forward Garang Kuol has insisted that his loan to Heart of Midlothian has been a failure despite the 18-year-old Australia international having struggled for game time. (The Herald) external-link

Graeme Shinnie, currently captaining Aberdeen on loan from Wigan Athletic, says "we will wait and see" what happens in the summer after being asked if he will return to Pittodrie next season despite having a year left of his contract with the club relegated to English football's third tier amid ongoing financial strife. (The Scotsman) external-link

Midfielder Graeme Shinnie says his desire to return to Aberdeen next season after his loan from Wigan Athletic is "obvious". (Press & Journal) external-link

Aberdeen are closing in on a deal to bring on-loan Liverpool midfielder Leighton Clarkson back to Pittodrie next season. (Press & Journal) external-link

Leighton Clarkson, who has a year left of his Liverpool contract, has dropped a major clue that he could be sticking around at Aberdeen beyond this season, with the 22-year-old telling fans on social media "I'll see you in Europe". (Football Scotland) external-link

Former Aberdeen defender Michael Rose is ready if called upon to help Coventry City win their play-off final and reach the Premier League but has not ruled out a return to Pittodrie. (Press & Journal) external-link

St Johnstone midfielder Murray Davidson will retire as a player this weekend at the age of 35 after 14 years with the Premiership club. (The Courier) external-link

Celtic fear Wolverhampton Wanderers will move for manager Ange Postecoglou if Julen Lopetegui is to quit the club this summer. (Football Insider) external-link

Callum McGregor has no doubt that John Kennedy will go onto a forge a fine career in management on day, but the Celtic captain hopes that the assistant manager sticks around longer amid links with the vacancy with Heart of Midlothian. (The Herald) external-link

Chris Wilder is still interested in the Hearts manager's job - despite claims the 55-year-old is hell-bent on staying in England after leaving his position at Watford. (Daily Record) external-link

Steven MacLean is set to become St Johnstone's new manager, with chairman Steve Brown - who is scheduled to depart next week - is ready to offer the 40-year-old the reins on a permanent basis after his spell as caretaker. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Dundee are still deliberating over their choice of a new manager following the departure of Gary Bowyer despite their promotion to the Premiership. (The Courier) external-link

Hibernian manager Lee Johnson claims the finances available to his own club in the transfer market and Edinburgh rivals Hearts are incomparable. (The Scotsman) external-link