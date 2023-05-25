Last updated on .From the section Bristol Rovers

Defender Josh Grant returned to training with Bristol Rovers this spring after missing almost all of the season with a knee injury

Versatile defender Josh Grant has signed a one-year contract extension with Bristol Rovers, with the option of a further year.

The 24-year-old, who can also play across midfield, has made 54 appearances for the League One side since joining in 2020.

However his time playing at Rovers has been limited by persistent injuries.

He was limited to only one substitute appearance this season and had knee surgery in October.

"It was great to see Josh back on the grass at the end of the last campaign," Rovers manager Joey Barton said.

"We have full belief in what he offers to this football club and I'm confident he will make a big impact with our group for next season."