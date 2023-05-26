Last updated on .From the section Port Vale

Ben Garrity was voted Port Vale's player of the season in 2021-22 as they beat Mansfield in the League Two play-off final to clinch promotion to League One

Midfielder Ben Garrity has signed a new two-year contract with League One side Port Vale.

Garrity, 26, has spent the past two seasons at Vale Park and scored 13 goals in 90 appearances.

Twelve of those came in 2021-22 - the most by a Vale midfielder for nearly 30 years - as the club won promotion back to League One via the play-offs.

Garrity's new deal keeps him in Burslem until at least the end of the 2024-25 season.

He played 37 times this season, scoring once, but was injured in the 1-0 win over MK Dons at the beginning of March and missed the rest of the campaign as Vale finished 18th, four points clear of relegation.

Vale boss Andy Crosby said Garrity, who arrived from Blackpool in June 2021, was a "driving force" on the pitch and a "strong leader" off it.