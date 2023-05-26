Last updated on .From the section Peterborough

Jonson Clarke-Harris has scored 74 goals in 147 appearances for Peterborough

Jonson Clarke-Harris, the joint-leading scorer in League One this season, has been transfer-listed by Peterborough.

The 28-year-old scored 26 goals as Posh reached the play-offs, losing to Sheffield Wednesday in their epic semi-final.

He is one of nine players made available for sale, with the club following their policy of listing those in the final year of their contracts.

Defenders Ben Mensah and Nathan Thompson have been released.

Peterborough have announced the news less than 24 hours after Darren Ferguson agreed a new three-year contract - after returning to the club for a fourth spell in charge in January.

Clarke-Harris, who joined Posh from Bristol Rovers for £1.2m in August 2020, only once went more than three games without scoring this term and grabbed Posh's final goal in their 4-0 win over Wednesday in the first leg of their play-off semi-final.

Despite being overwhelming favourites to reach Wembley, Posh were denied in sensational fashion by the Owls' record-breaking comeback in the second leg.

Clarke-Harris is joined on the transfer list by goalkeeper Christy Pym, defenders Frankie Kent, Josh Knight, Joe Tomlinson and Dan Butler and midfielders Oliver Norburn, Jeando Fuchs and Ben Thompson.

Former captain Thompson, 32, leaves Posh after four seasons, having been part of the squad that won promotion to the Championship in 2020-21.

Meanwhile, long-serving right-sided player Joe Ward has been offered a new three-year contract.

The 27-year-old has made more than 200 appearances for Posh since signing from Woking in January 2018.