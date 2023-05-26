Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Michael Beale must replace departing Colombia striker Alfredo Morelos

Rangers manager Michael Beale says "there are three or four things we know are there" as he looks to add to his squad, with a striker being a priority.

Speaking before Saturday's final league game of the season away to St Mirren, Beale wished "good riddance" to a campaign without a trophy.

Norwich City midfielder Kieran Dowell has already been announced as a summer signing.

"There are another couple of bits we know are there and sorted," Beale said.

"There's a lot of talking and negotiation going on at the moment. I'm in a real positive place where I see things going."

It has already been announced that goalkeeper Allan McGregor, striker Alfredo Morelos, winger Ryan Kent, midfielder Scott Arfield and centre-half Filip Helander will be leaving Ibrox at the end of their contracts.

"Certainly, in the final third, I think that's an area where, although we win a lot of games and score a lot of goals, we are also a team that miss a lot of chances," Beale said. "That's a key part of my thinking."

Asked about the profile of the type of player he is looking to add to his squad, he stressed that "big-club experience" and "pedigree" are more important than age, but he does not expect much to be confirmed before the transfer window opens on 14 June.

Beale, who took over as manager from Giovanni van Bronckhorst in November, was unable to close the gap at the top of the table with Celtic, while his side also lost to their city rivals in the Scottish Cup semi-finals.

"Good riddance to this season and we will come back next season and we will give it a right good go," he said.

"I am really excited about pre-season. It is not the easiest thing to do, come into a club in the middle of the season when part of the season has been written. I am glad the summer is upon us.

"I am relishing everything being re-set and giving ourselves an opportunity to have a really strong pre-season, some new players coming in, bringing new energy and enable me to really fully imprint my ideas on the team."