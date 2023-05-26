Last updated on .From the section Celtic

Ange Postecoglou has been linked with various Premier League jobs after two succesful seasons at Celtic

The Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou says he will not be "distracted" by links to Premier League clubs as his side aim to complete a domestic treble.

Reports external-link this week have suggested the Australian is a potential target for Tottenham as they seeks a new manager.

Wolves are also reported to be keen on Postecoglou, 57, if current boss Julen Lopetegui leaves.

"I'm aware of it because everyone keeps asking me about it," the Celtic boss said of the Spurs link.

"It's happened in the past and I've been pretty clear it's not the way I think and work. My priority right now is trying to make sure we have a special day tomorrow, and we have a big cup final in a week's time.

"I'm not going to sit there and be distracted by things which are fascinating for other people but not myself."

Celtic finish their Scottish Premiership campaign at home to Aberdeen on Saturday, after which they will pick up the trophy for the second consecutive year.

Then all eyes will be on next week's Scottish Cup final against Inverness Caledonian Thistle at Hampden as Celtic aim to secure a fifth treble in seven seasons.

The club have not won any of their three matches since being crowned champions at the start of May, but Postecoglou says he is not concerned amid a raft of changes to his team.

"In the context of the football we want to play, I don't think it'll be affected," the former Australia boss added.

"Cup games are totally different to any other game you play. Form going into it, even if you're flying, it doesn't guarantee you a result. And if you're struggling it doesn't mean you're not going to do well.

"We'll go into the cup final, regardless of what happens tomorrow, ready to play our best game of the year. That's our intent."

The Celtic boss also confirmed right-back Alistair Johnston will be fit to face Aberdeen following his injury in last month's Scottish Cup semi-final.