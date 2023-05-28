Last updated on .From the section Wales

Jurgen Klinsmann took charge of South Korea in February having previously managed the USA and his native Germany

Wales will face South Korea in a senior men's game for the first time when they meet in a friendly at the Cardiff City Stadium on Thursday, 7 September.

The game has been arranged as preparation for Wales' Euro 2024 qualifier in Latvia four days later.

South Korea are captained by Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-Min and managed by Germany's World Cup-winning striker Jurgen Klinsmann.

South Korea reached the last 16 at the 2022 World Cup.

They beat Portugal during the group stages in Qatar, but were beaten 4-1 by Brazil in the first knockout round.

Coach Paulo Bento left his role in the wake of the tournament, with former Germany manager Klinsmann appointed in February 2023.

Wales have made a promising start to Euro 2024 qualifying, drawing in Croatia and then beating Latvia at home.

Their next qualifying game is against Armenia in Cardiff on Friday, 16 June, with a trip to Turkey to follow three days later.

Manager Robert Page will name his squad for those matches on Tuesday, 30 May.