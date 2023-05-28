Wales: Robert Page's side to host Jurgen Klinsmann's South Korea in September friendly
Wales will face South Korea in a senior men's game for the first time when they meet in a friendly at the Cardiff City Stadium on Thursday, 7 September.
The game has been arranged as preparation for Wales' Euro 2024 qualifier in Latvia four days later.
South Korea are captained by Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-Min and managed by Germany's World Cup-winning striker Jurgen Klinsmann.
South Korea reached the last 16 at the 2022 World Cup.
They beat Portugal during the group stages in Qatar, but were beaten 4-1 by Brazil in the first knockout round.
Coach Paulo Bento left his role in the wake of the tournament, with former Germany manager Klinsmann appointed in February 2023.
Wales have made a promising start to Euro 2024 qualifying, drawing in Croatia and then beating Latvia at home.
Their next qualifying game is against Armenia in Cardiff on Friday, 16 June, with a trip to Turkey to follow three days later.
Manager Robert Page will name his squad for those matches on Tuesday, 30 May.