Calum MacDonald has played for six clubs in eight years

Mansfield Town have signed left-back Calum MacDonald on a two-year deal following his release from League One side Bristol Rovers.

The 25-year-old featured four times in four months for the Pirates after arriving from Stockport in January.

He had only been with Stockport for three months and previously played for Tranmere, Derby, Blackpool and Barrow.

"This seems like the perfect place for me at this stage of my career," MacDonald told the club website. external-link

MacDonald joins a Stags side that will be missing experienced defender Stephen McLaughlin for the start of next season because of a knee injury.

"With Macca [McLaughlin] missing the start of the season due to injury, we needed someone who can go straight into the line-up at left-back and Calum fits the bill," said Mansfield boss Nigel Clough.

