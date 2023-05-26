Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors

The last round of 2022-23 Scottish Premiership matches takes place this weekend.

Catch up with the latest team news and stats and pick your starting XI.

Saturday (all kick offs 12:30)

Celtic v Aberdeen

Alistair Johnston will return for Celtic but Sead Haksabanovic drops out. Aaron Mooy is still struggling with a back injury while Cameron Carter-Vickers remains out after knee surgery.

Aberdeen will be without Bojan Miovski after he suffered an ankle injury against St Mirren. Defender Liam Scales is ineligible against his parent club while Callum Roberts is still out with a hamstring issue.

Did you know? Champions Celtic are looking for a four league wins over Aberdeen for the first time since 2016-17.

Pick your Celtic XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Pick your Aberdeen XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Hearts v Hibernian

Hearts welcome back Alex Cochrane from suspension but fellow left-back Stephen Kingsley is set to miss out again, along with Liam Boyce, Beni Baningime, Craig Gordon, Craig Halkett and the departing Gary Mackay-Steven.

Hibernian defender CJ Egan-Riley is rated doubtful, while Mykola Kukharevych is still missing along with long-term absentees Martin Boyle, Kyle Magennis and Aiden McGeady.

Did you know? Hibs are looking to win back-to-back Edinburgh derby wins in the top-flight for the first time since May 2009.

Pick your Heart of Midlothian XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Pick your Hibernian XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

St Mirren v Rangers

Stephen Robinson hopes Curtis Main and fellow striker Alex Greive are available, but forwards Tony Watt and Jonah Ayunga are out along with midfielder Ryan Flynn and defender Richard Tait.

Antonio Colak will come in for Alfredo Morelos and Bailey Rice takes over from Glen Kamara as Rangers conclude their season.

Did you know? St Mirren have lost 14 of their last 15 top-flight league meetings with Rangers (D1) since a 2-1 victory in December 2011.

Pick your St Mirren XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Pick your Rangers XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Sunday (all kick-offs 15:00)

Kilmarnock v Ross County

Kilmarnock striker Kyle Vassell is set to play through a knee injury and Ryan Alebiosu, Alan Power and Joe Wright could all return. David Watson is suspended and Liam Donnelly is expected to remain out along with Ben Chrisene.

Ross County hope defender Alex Iacovitti shakes off a pelvic injury suffered at Motherwell last weekend. Ben Paton, Ross Callachan, Eamonn Brophy and Gwion Edwards are out.

Did you know? Kilmarnock are unbeaten in six Scottish Premiership home games against Ross County, winning four of them.

Pick your Kilmarnock XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Pick your Ross County XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Motherwell v Dundee Utd

Motherwell will be without Calum Butcher after the defender suffered a foot injury in midweek. Harry Paton and Dan Casey are doubts but Callum Slattery returns from a ban. Riku Danzaki remains out along with long-term absentees Joe Efford, Jake Carroll and Nathan McGinley.

United striker Steven Fletcher is a doubt after playing with a torn groin muscle against Kilmarnock as left-back Aziz Behich returns from suspension.

Did you know? Dundee United, 2-1 winners on their last league trip to Fir Park in April, last won successive top-flight away games against Motherwell in November 2013 (run of four).

Pick your Motherwell XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Pick your Dundee United XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

St Johnstone v Livingston

St Johnstone will again be without Melker Hallberg due to a hamstring problem. Nicky Clark, Murray Davidson and Callum Booth are all out for the season with ankle injuries.

Livingston goalkeeper Shamal George is suspended after his red card against Motherwell, while defender Ayo Obileye is out with a knee injury.

Did you know? Livingston are aiming for a clean sweep over St Johnstone this season; only in 2001-02 against Hearts have the Lions won four top-flight games against a side in one campaign.

Pick your St Johnstone XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team