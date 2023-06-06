Can you name these Fiorentina legends?

Last updated on .From the section European Football

As West Ham prepare to face Fiorentina in the Europa Conference League final, we are reminiscing about the Viola glory days.

The Serie A club are aiming to win their first trophy since the Coppa Italia in 2001 and their first major European trophy since the Cup Winners' Cup in 1961, when they beat Rangers.

Following relegation and bankruptcy in 2002, Fiorentina were demoted to the Italian fourth tier but climbed back into the top flight for the 2004-05 season.

In this quiz, we want to know how many of Viola legends you can recall from the club's more successful years during the 1990s and 2000s.

You have three minutes.