Alex Moreno came on as a 53rd-minute substitute against Liverpool but went off again 12 minutes later

Aston Villa defender Alex Moreno could miss the start of the next Premier League season after undergoing surgery on a hamstring injury.

The 29-year-old Spanish left-back went off injured during the 1-1 draw at Liverpool on Saturday.

"He's going to be out for two to three months. He's going to be back in early August," said Villa boss Unai Emery.

Moreno joined Villa in a £13.2m move from Real Betis in January and has played 19 times in the Premier League.

He will miss the home match with Brighton on Sunday, where a Villa victory would take them into the Europa Conference League and secure European football for the first time since 2010.

"In an unexpected way, this hamstring injury came to me," said Moreno on Twitter. external-link

"It was bad news since we were in the final stretch of the season and struggling to get in to European competitions.

"I felt pain and a sensation I had never felt before, I knew something was not going well, but thanks to the club staff we were able to operate on Tuesday, everything went well.

"This Sunday I will not be able to be in the last game of the season but I will continue to cheer on the team from the stands at Villa Park. Together we will make it.

"A different summer is here where I will give 200% of myself to come back stronger than ever."

Lucas Digne, who replaced Moreno in the starting line-up at Anfield, is in line to start against Brighton.

The 2023-24 Premier League season begins on 12 August.