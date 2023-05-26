Close menu

Mohamed Salah: Jurgen Klopp has 'no worries' over Egyptian winger's future at Liverpool

Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

Mohamed Salah
Salah has scored 19 goals and made 11 assist in the Premier League this season

Jurgen Klopp says he has "no worries" over Mohamed Salah's future at Liverpool despite the winger saying he was "devastated" about failing to qualify for the Champions League.

Salah posted his comments on social media shortly after Manchester United's 4-1 win over Chelsea on Thursday which denied Liverpool a top-four finish.

Klopp's side will finish fifth and play in next season's Europa League

"Mo loves being here and Mo was part of it," Klopp said on Friday.

"He said apologies for what 'we' did - not apologies for 'what the other guys did, but I had to go with them'. It is all fine."

The Egypt international said on Twitter on Thursday: "There's absolutely no excuse for this. We had everything we needed to make it to next year's Champions League and we failed.

"We are Liverpool and qualifying to the competition is the bare minimum. I am sorry but it's too soon for an uplifting or optimistic post. We let you and ourselves down."

Salah, who signed a new three-year contract - worth more than £350,000-a-week - with Liverpool last summer, has scored 19 league goals this season.

Asked whether he was concerned about Salah's future at the club following the 30-year-old's social media comments, the Liverpool manager said: "No worries, no. I only heard what he said but I couldn't read anything that could lead in that direction.

"If ever a player would come to me and said, 'oh, we didn't qualify for the Champions League, I have to leave', I would drive him to the other club myself.

"I would take the key, [and say]: 'come in the car, where do you want to go, I drive you'."

United only needed a point at home to Chelsea in the penultimate game of their season to confirm their Champions League place.

Liverpool won seven of their past eight games in a late push for fourth place, but could not make up for their inconsistent run of form in the first half of the season.

Klopp said the squad is still "really united" despite the disappointment of missing out on the last Champions League qualification spot.

"We didn't point fingers at each other. That's all good. If you don't qualify for the Champions League, the best place you can possibly end up is fifth, so that's what we did," he said before Liverpool visit Southampton on Sunday.

"If you'd have asked me 10 games ago if that was possible, I'd have said no. That the boys did that is really good but it's not perfect.

"We didn't end up fifth because of the last 10 games, we ended up there because of the lack of consistency before that."

Comments

Join the conversation

121 comments

  • Comment posted by topo, today at 22:35

    If the Players wanted CL Football, they should have played better.

    • Reply posted by Firebrigade, today at 22:43

      Firebrigade replied:
      He has 19 goals lol, look at kane and where Tottenham are.

  • Comment posted by duffspur, today at 22:43

    My goodness a player is disappointed and admits he and his teammates failed the fans and now he’s doubting his future? Give it a rest!!

    • Reply posted by FORTHKNUCKLE, today at 23:09

      FORTHKNUCKLE replied:
      I dunno, if he stays, he will be 31/32 before he gets CL football again assuming they qualify this time next year, if he wants to win it again his opportunities are running out, 3 maybe 4 more attempts before he is shipped off to a non euro league, can't see him lasting as long as Milner at the top level

  • Comment posted by 4IamtheKing, today at 22:55

    Salah sympathizing with the fans about missing out on our regular Champions League spot is perfectly in line, and Klopp's response is perfect as well. Liverpool made mistakes a few seasons when they smugly announced that they didn't need any new recruits. Plan ahead and plan to win. Not fail and pick up the pieces. It may take a season but we'll be back and stronger. YNWA

    • Reply posted by TheGreatMc, today at 23:03

      TheGreatMc replied:
      Lol The only sensible comment in this hys 👌

  • Comment posted by vinnievega, today at 22:43

    Got no respect for Klopp any more, used to like him but his treatment of referees is a disgrace and who gets to pick where their fines go to nowadays, idiot.

    • Reply posted by JR, today at 22:46

      JR replied:
      Takes one to know one

  • Comment posted by grg, today at 22:38

    Clearly needs to move to a bigger club

    • Reply posted by Andy, today at 22:41

      Andy replied:
      😂

  • Comment posted by neilkd21, today at 23:00

    Complete non story. You would expect he is disappointed, he should be. If he came out and said he was happy it would be a story.

  • Comment posted by see beyond it, today at 23:01

    Player disappointed not to be in CL... What a headline 😂😂😂

  • Comment posted by Mick, today at 22:35

    Me neither.

  • Comment posted by Leanne, today at 23:16

    No Arthur = no top four :)

    #Haaland52 #93:20 #Champions

    • Reply posted by Trainee Police Officer, today at 23:20

      Trainee Police Officer replied:
      #115.

  • Comment posted by abc, today at 22:52

    Did klopp not book hotel in Istanbul as he advised the fans last year

    • Reply posted by Leanne, today at 22:57

      Leanne replied:
      No, but Pep did :)

      #Haaland52 #93:20 #Champions

  • Comment posted by ET, today at 23:14

    Time to get a few bob for him.

  • Comment posted by Alan, today at 23:08

    Liverpool will be back stronger #passthepod @PeterCrouchPod

  • Comment posted by Kildare Jerry, today at 23:01

    Devestated all the way to the bank

  • Comment posted by Dave Angels Moonlight Shadow, today at 23:05

    I wouldn't be worried about it either, Salah's contribution is 20% of what it was in the last few years and he's of an age now where I doubt he has the legs or motivation to go back to that level. Bobby and Mane have moved on and Mo has effectively left the building already. Klopp needs to new wingers to build his team around or Liverpool will be 5th or 6th again next year

  • Comment posted by Lj, today at 22:43

    It's like the Trump cult. His interview where he said that togetherness was the trophy we won this season was insane

  • Comment posted by kung-fu Cantona, today at 22:55

    He will excel in the Europa League for sure

  • Comment posted by So dew, today at 22:38

    Seriously Juergen ?

    The most disingenuous pish I’ve ever heard ?

    Who is more important, the player or the manager ?

  • Comment posted by Nakedmouse, today at 23:12

    31years old in june time to cash in on him now

    • Reply posted by Sid Bobble, today at 23:15

      Sid Bobble replied:
      Perhaps a straight swap for Kane would be an option, at this time Harry is just a better quality diver.

  • Comment posted by Let them eat turnips, today at 23:10

    Hmmm. I would.

  • Comment posted by Banned 11 Times, today at 22:59

    Lampard has just ordered some mo salad

