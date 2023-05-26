Last updated on .From the section Doncaster

Jamie Sterry began his career at Newcastle and has had loan spells with Coventry City and Crewe Alexandra

Doncaster Rovers have signed right-back Jamie Sterry on a two-year deal, following his departure from relegated Hartlepool.

The 27-year-old joins the League Two side after making 102 appearances over two-and-a-half years for Pools.

Sterry began his career at Newcastle United, making eight senior appearances for the Magpies.

"Knowing a lot about the club, playing here a few times, I'm absolutely over the moon," he said.

"I had a lot of conversations with different clubs but this one felt right with me after speaking with the manager.

"I know how big the club is and the ambition is for the club to get promoted."

Rovers manager Grant McCann said he had been an admirer of the defender for some time.

"It's a really good signing for us. He's a good character, a really good player, his physical abilities and the way he wants to get forward," added McCann.

Sterry is the club's third signing of the summer, following the arrivals of Ian Lawlor and Richard Wood.

