Niall Ennis joins Blackburn Rovers after rejecting Plymouth Argyle contract offer
Niall Ennis has joined Blackburn Rovers on a free transfer after rejecting a new contract at Plymouth Argyle.
The 24-year-old forward has agreed a four-year deal at Ewood Park with the option of a further year.
He played a key role in Plymouth's promotion to the Championship this season, scoring 14 goals for the Pilgrims, who won the League One title.
"Niall played a big part in our success last season," Plymouth manager Steven Schumacher told his club's website.
"We offered him a contract which we felt was fair but understand that he wants to pursue a new opportunity with Blackburn."
Ennis started his career at Wolves and had loan spells at Shrewsbury, Doncaster and Burton before joining Plymouth in January 2021.
He scored a total of 22 goals in 87 league appearances for Argyle.
