About five minutes after the final whistle of their 1-0 win over Liverpool on the final day of the season, Manchester United's players gathered for a trophy presentation on the Prenton Park pitch.

Hannah Blundell proudly held the Players' Player of the Year trophy aloft, while manager Marc Skinner and his team-mates clapped and cheered.

United's players would have liked to have been holding the Women's Super League (WSL) trophy too, but that will have to wait at least another 12 months.

Chelsea's 3-0 win over bottom club Reading meant the title was staying with the Blues for a fourth successive season, United finishing two points behind the champions.

Skinner, however, had a word of warning for Chelsea.

"We are closing the gap every single day," said the United boss.

"Of course we offer our congratulations to Chelsea. If I was them I would be very aware of Manchester United."

Moving in the right direction

Media arriving at Prenton Park were informed that if United won the Women's Super League title, a trophy lift would happen in front of their impressive away support at the Cow Shed end about 10 minutes after the final whistle.

In the end, the only trophy that was lifted was the in-house award for defender Blundell.

"It felt like the right time to celebrate it and right in the moment to give it to her," added Skinner. "Unfortunately it was not the WSL trophy."

United needed a win to give themselves a chance of overhauling the leaders at the final hurdle.

By the time substitute Lucia Garcia scored the winner for the second successive weekend, Chelsea were 2-0 up and heading for another title.

United have made huge strides this campaign and have the Champions League to look forward to next season.

However, they fell short this season after losing both their WSL matches to Chelsea.

Asked what was the difference between the two clubs in the end, Skinner said "refereeing decisions" before adding: "No, no, I'm joking. Chelsea have been there and done it."

Manchester United boss Marc Skinner embraces his players after the final whistle

'Our team is not about one player'

United's fans travelled in their numbers to Prenton Park in the hope of seeing their side lift the WSL trophy for the first time.

They stayed to the bitter end, even after it became obvious the title was heading back to Chelsea.

"I'm chilled about finishing second," said Ivan, who travelled with his family from Urmston, Manchester.

"We'll be supporting United abroad in the Champions League next season."

Whether Ona Batlle, who has been linked with Barcelona, will be at the club by then remains to be seen - she is out of contract along with Alessia Russo.

"Our team is not about one player," added Skinner. "Time will tell [what will happen]."

Mary Earps, who kept her 14th clean sheet - a new WSL season record, said: "I think it's been a good season. I think we've maxed out on our potential in terms of running Chelsea to the wire. It's nice that it's close but we know we've got some way to go.

"I think it's about us doing it consistently now.

"We have come so close for a number of seasons but we haven't quite had the team. Hopefully, we can keep the stars we've got and get a couple more and go for silverware."