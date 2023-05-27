Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Rachel Daly is the first English forward to win the golden boot since Ellen White in 2017-18

Aston Villa forward Rachel Daly has equalled Vivianne Miedema's record for most goals in a Women's Super League season.

The England international's goal on the final day against Arsenal saw her move level on 22 with the Dutch forward, who achieved the feat in 2018-19.

Daly's tally sees her win the golden boot, two goals clear of Manchester City's Khadija Shaw.

A memorable campaign has also seen her named WSL Player of the Season.

Daly joined Villa from Houston Dash last summer, weeks after the Lionesses' triumph at the European Championships.

While she was deployed at left-back throughout the tournament, Daly has spearheaded Villa's attack in stunning fashion this term, becoming the first Englishwoman in the WSL era to pass 20 goals in a single season.

Remarkably, aside from a short loan spell at West Ham during the 2020-21 season, Daly had not played at club level in England since appearing for Lincoln a decade earlier.

But she laid the platform for a superb campaign, with a double on the opening day on her debut against Manchester City, and has continued in the same vein ever since, helping Villa reach a first ever FA Cup semi-final.

She has also concluded the season in style, with nine goals and two assists in her final five games, with Villa scoring 15 goals more than last term and becoming the first-ever side outside the top four to record at least 10 wins in a single season.