Spanish La Liga
SevillaSevilla1Real MadridReal Madrid1

Sevilla v Real Madrid

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Line-ups

Sevilla

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 13Bono
  • 2Montiel
  • 6Gudelj
  • 4Rekik
  • 19Acuña
  • 43Bueno Sebastián
  • 10Rakitic
  • 17Lamela
  • 24Gómez
  • 25Gil
  • 12Mir

Substitutes

  • 1Dmitrovic
  • 3Alex Telles
  • 5Ocampos
  • 7Fernández Sáenz de la Torre
  • 8Jordán
  • 9JM Corona
  • 14Nianzou
  • 15En-Nesyri
  • 21Torres
  • 22Badé
  • 23do Nascimento Teixeira
  • 36Árbol

Real Madrid

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Courtois
  • 17VázquezBooked at 33mins
  • 3Militão
  • 4Alaba
  • 23Mendy
  • 10Modric
  • 18Tchouaméni
  • 8Kroos
  • 15Valverde
  • 21Rodrygo
  • 19Ceballos

Substitutes

  • 5Vallejo
  • 6Nacho
  • 7E Hazard
  • 12Camavinga
  • 13Lunin
  • 16Odriozola
  • 22Rüdiger
  • 39Rodríguez
  • 44González
Referee:
César Soto Grado
Attendance:
29,856

Match Stats

Home TeamSevillaAway TeamReal Madrid
Possession
Home32%
Away68%
Shots
Home10
Away2
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home13
Away2

Live Text

  1. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Madrid. Eduardo Camavinga replaces Federico Valverde because of an injury.

  2. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  3. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Federico Valverde (Real Madrid).

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ivan Rakitic (Sevilla) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Erik Lamela.

  5. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  6. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Éder Militão (Real Madrid).

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rafa Mir (Sevilla) right footed shot from very close range is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Marcos Acuña with a cross.

  8. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  9. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Rodrygo (Real Madrid).

  10. Post update

    Offside, Real Madrid. Aurélien Tchouaméni tries a through ball, but Rodrygo is caught offside.

  11. Second Half

    Second Half begins Sevilla 1, Real Madrid 1.

  12. Half Time

    First Half ends, Sevilla 1, Real Madrid 1.

  13. Post update

    Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Rafa Mir (Sevilla).

  15. Post update

    Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Ferland Mendy.

  16. Post update

    Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Rafa Mir (Sevilla).

  18. Post update

    Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Rafa Mir (Sevilla).

  20. Post update

    Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona36274566184885
2Real Madrid37236873353875
3Atl Madrid36227766303673
4Real Sociedad36208848321668
5Villarreal361961156362063
6Real Betis36168124339456
7Osasuna36148143439-550
8Sevilla371311134651-550
9Ath Bilbao36148144641550
10Girona361310135651549
11Mallorca36138153440-647
12Rayo Vallecano361210144349-646
13Valencia36117183942-340
14Celta Vigo361010164151-1040
15Almería36116194662-1639
16Getafe36911163244-1238
17Cádiz36911162852-2438
18Real Valladolid36115203363-3038
19Espanyol36811174764-1735
20Elche3649232866-3821
View full Spanish La Liga table

