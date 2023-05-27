Sevilla v Real Madrid

Substitution, Real Madrid. Eduardo Camavinga replaces Federico Valverde because of an injury.
Line-ups
Sevilla
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 13Bono
- 2Montiel
- 6Gudelj
- 4Rekik
- 19Acuña
- 43Bueno Sebastián
- 10Rakitic
- 17Lamela
- 24Gómez
- 25Gil
- 12Mir
Substitutes
- 1Dmitrovic
- 3Alex Telles
- 5Ocampos
- 7Fernández Sáenz de la Torre
- 8Jordán
- 9JM Corona
- 14Nianzou
- 15En-Nesyri
- 21Torres
- 22Badé
- 23do Nascimento Teixeira
- 36Árbol
Real Madrid
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Courtois
- 17VázquezBooked at 33mins
- 3Militão
- 4Alaba
- 23Mendy
- 10Modric
- 18Tchouaméni
- 8Kroos
- 15Valverde
- 21Rodrygo
- 19Ceballos
Substitutes
- 5Vallejo
- 6Nacho
- 7E Hazard
- 12Camavinga
- 13Lunin
- 16Odriozola
- 22Rüdiger
- 39Rodríguez
- 44González
- Referee:
- César Soto Grado
- Attendance:
- 29,856
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home32%
- Away68%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away2
Live Text
Substitution
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Federico Valverde (Real Madrid).
Post update
Attempt missed. Ivan Rakitic (Sevilla) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Erik Lamela.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Éder Militão (Real Madrid).
Post update
Attempt missed. Rafa Mir (Sevilla) right footed shot from very close range is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Marcos Acuña with a cross.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Rodrygo (Real Madrid).
Post update
Offside, Real Madrid. Aurélien Tchouaméni tries a through ball, but Rodrygo is caught offside.
Second Half
Second Half begins Sevilla 1, Real Madrid 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Sevilla 1, Real Madrid 1.
Post update
Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Rafa Mir (Sevilla).
Post update
Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Ferland Mendy.
Post update
Post update
Post update
