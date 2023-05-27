Close menu
French Ligue 1
StrasbourgStrasbourg0PSGParis Saint Germain0

Strasbourg v Paris Saint Germain

Line-ups

Strasbourg

Formation 3-5-1-1

  • 1Sels
  • 29Doukouré
  • 22Nyamsi
  • 5Perrin
  • 2Dagba
  • 19DiarraBooked at 23mins
  • 27Sissoko
  • 8Sanson
  • 32Guilbert
  • 17Bellegarde
  • 20Diallo

Substitutes

  • 3Delaine
  • 6Aholou
  • 9Gameiro
  • 11Liénard
  • 12Mothiba
  • 14Prcic
  • 18Suzuki
  • 40Risser
  • 77Sobol

PSG

Formation 3-5-2

  • 99G Donnarumma
  • 15Danilo
  • 4Ramos
  • 31Bitshiabu
  • 33Zaïre-Emery
  • 17VitinhaBooked at 6mins
  • 6Verratti
  • 18Renato Sanches
  • 14Bernat
  • 30Messi
  • 7Mbappé

Substitutes

  • 16Rico
  • 28Soler
  • 29Pembélé
  • 34Nhaga
  • 35Gharbi
  • 39Lamy
Referee:
Jerome Brisard

Match Stats

Home TeamStrasbourgAway TeamPSG
Possession
Home30%
Away70%
Shots
Home7
Away4
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away2
Fouls
Home5
Away4

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Strasbourg 0, Paris Saint Germain 0.

  2. Post update

    Hand ball by Renato Sanches (Paris Saint Germain).

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lionel Messi (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.

  4. Post update

    Lionel Messi (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Frédéric Guilbert (Strasbourg).

  6. Post update

    Habib Diallo (Strasbourg) hits the right post with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Habib Diarra with a headed pass.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lionel Messi (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Vitinha.

  8. Post update

    Offside, Strasbourg. Morgan Sanson tries a through ball, but Jean-Ricner Bellegarde is caught offside.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Strasbourg. Conceded by El Chadaille Bitshiabu.

  10. Post update

    Offside, Strasbourg. Jean-Ricner Bellegarde tries a through ball, but Habib Diallo is caught offside.

  11. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  12. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury El Chadaille Bitshiabu (Paris Saint Germain).

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Matz Sels.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Renato Sanches (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lionel Messi with a cross.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Ismaël Doukouré.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Renato Sanches (Paris Saint Germain).

  18. Post update

    Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (Strasbourg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Habib Diallo (Strasbourg) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Habib Diarra.

  20. Post update

    Vitinha (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Top Stories