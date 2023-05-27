Strasbourg v Paris Saint Germain

First Half ends, Strasbourg 0, Paris Saint Germain 0.
Line-ups
Strasbourg
Formation 3-5-1-1
- 1Sels
- 29Doukouré
- 22Nyamsi
- 5Perrin
- 2Dagba
- 19DiarraBooked at 23mins
- 27Sissoko
- 8Sanson
- 32Guilbert
- 17Bellegarde
- 20Diallo
Substitutes
- 3Delaine
- 6Aholou
- 9Gameiro
- 11Liénard
- 12Mothiba
- 14Prcic
- 18Suzuki
- 40Risser
- 77Sobol
PSG
Formation 3-5-2
- 99G Donnarumma
- 15Danilo
- 4Ramos
- 31Bitshiabu
- 33Zaïre-Emery
- 17VitinhaBooked at 6mins
- 6Verratti
- 18Renato Sanches
- 14Bernat
- 30Messi
- 7Mbappé
Substitutes
- 16Rico
- 28Soler
- 29Pembélé
- 34Nhaga
- 35Gharbi
- 39Lamy
- Referee:
- Jerome Brisard
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home30%
- Away70%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away4
Live Text
Half Time
Post update
Hand ball by Renato Sanches (Paris Saint Germain).
Post update
Attempt missed. Lionel Messi (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Post update
Lionel Messi (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Frédéric Guilbert (Strasbourg).
Post update
Habib Diallo (Strasbourg) hits the right post with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Habib Diarra with a headed pass.
Post update
Attempt missed. Lionel Messi (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Vitinha.
Post update
Offside, Strasbourg. Morgan Sanson tries a through ball, but Jean-Ricner Bellegarde is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, Strasbourg. Conceded by El Chadaille Bitshiabu.
Post update
Offside, Strasbourg. Jean-Ricner Bellegarde tries a through ball, but Habib Diallo is caught offside.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury El Chadaille Bitshiabu (Paris Saint Germain).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Matz Sels.
Post update
Attempt saved. Renato Sanches (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lionel Messi with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Ismaël Doukouré.
Post update
Foul by Renato Sanches (Paris Saint Germain).
Post update
Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (Strasbourg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Habib Diallo (Strasbourg) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Habib Diarra.
Post update
Vitinha (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.