Premier League predictions: How accurate were BBC Sport pundits?

By Chris BevanBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

In the past, the Premier League has been panned for being too predictable... but not this season.

Sure, Manchester City did what many people expected when they secured their third-straight title success, but it is safe to say no-one saw the rest of the top four finishing the way it did.

That goes for the 23 BBC pundits who had a go at picking who would finish in the Champions League places, and in the right order, before a ball was kicked back in August - and also for our readers, who actually did even worse at the same task.

Snapshot of the Premier League top four: 1st Man City, 2nd Arsenal, 3rd Man Utd & 4th Newcastle

Thirteen pundits were right about City finishing top of the pile, but 10 thought Liverpool would be champions, and their challenge was essentially over before the season paused in November for the World Cup.

While eight pundits correctly thought Arsenal would make the top four for the first time since 2016, none thought they would be higher than fourth. No-one saw Newcastle making it, and only three backed Manchester United.

Tottenham and Chelsea's multiple managers and even more unexpected defeats meant the best any of the pundits managed overall was two teams out of four, and only five of the 11 who managed that also picked City to finish top.

Rob Green, who had City first and United third, comes out of this best, while 'professional' predictor Chris Sutton - who picks Premier League scores for BBC Sport on a weekly basis - went for Liverpool to win... and was right with only one of his four selections.

You can see everyone's pre-season top-four predictions in full below.

Predictor1st2nd3rd4th
Rob GreenMan CityLiverpoolMan UtdTottenham
Micah RichardsMan CityLiverpoolTottenhamArsenal
Rachel Brown-FinnisMan CityLiverpoolTottenhamArsenal
Martin KeownMan CityLiverpoolTottenhamArsenal
Sue SmithMan CityLiverpoolTottenhamArsenal
Jonathan WoodgateMan CityLiverpoolTottenhamChelsea
Leon OsmanMan CityLiverpoolTottenhamChelsea
Pat NevinMan CityLiverpoolTottenhamChelsea
Ashley WilliamsMan CityLiverpoolTottenhamChelsea
Michael BrownMan CityLiverpoolTottenhamChelsea
Izzy ChristiansenMan CityLiverpoolChelseaTottenham
Danny MurphyMan CityLiverpoolChelseaTottenham
Lindsay JohnsonMan CityLiverpoolChelseaTottenham
Dion DublinLiverpoolMan CityChelseaMan Utd
Glenn MurrayLiverpoolMan CityTottenhamArsenal
Jermaine BeckfordLiverpoolMan CityTottenhamArsenal
Matt UpsonLiverpoolMan CityTottenhamArsenal
Stephen WarnockLiverpoolMan CityTottenhamArsenal
Jermaine JenasLiverpoolMan CityTottenhamChelsea
Fara WilliamsLiverpoolMan CityTottenhamChelsea
Chris SuttonLiverpoolMan CityTottenhamChelsea
Clinton MorrisonLiverpoolMan CityTottenhamChelsea
Nedum OnuohaLiverpoolMan CityTottenhamMan Utd

Six teams featured in the forecasted top fours, but only Manchester City and Liverpool featured in all 23.

Overall predicted ranking, using all 23 BBC predictions
1. Man City2. Liverpool3. Tottenham4. Chelsea5. Arsenal6. Man Utd
82 pts79 pts40 pts17 pts8 pts4 pts

(using system of 4 pts for a 1st place, 3 pts for 2nd, 2 pts for 3rd and 1 pt for 4th)

Some of you may be reading this and thinking 'how did they get it so wrong?' but I am sad to say many of you were even further off target, and you got a lot more wrong besides.

Thousands of you picked the final Premier League table on the BBC website back in August and, although 54% did pick City as champions, the rest of your top four was (in order): Liverpool. Leicester and Arsenal.

In case you missed it, the Foxes ended up 18th, 41 points behind third-placed United and will be playing in the Championship next season, not the Champions League.

Mind you, on the same predictions page, more of you thought Mohamed Salah (26%) would be the top-flight's top scorer rathern than Erling Haaland (25%), while Bournemouth, Fulham and Nottingham Forest were your picks to go down, and England won the vote about 'who will win the World Cup?'.

