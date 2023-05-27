Last updated on .From the section European Football

Roger Schmidt won his second league title as a coach, after the Austrian Bundesliga with Salzburg in 2014

Benfica won the Portuguese Primeira Liga title for the first time since 2018-19 thanks to a 3-0 win over Santa Clara on the final day.

Defeat would have opened the door for Porto but goals from Goncalo Ramos, Rafa Silva and Alex Grimaldo got Roger Schmidt's side over the line.

It is a Portuguese record 38th title.

Benfica finish the season with only four defeats in all competitions, with three of them coming in the space of nine days in April.