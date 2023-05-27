Last updated on .From the section Luton

Luton players held up Tom Lockyer's shirt during their trophy celebrations

Luton Town scorer Jordan Clark says boss Rob Edwards told them to win the Championship play-off final for Tom Lockyer after the defender collapsed early on in their Wembley triumph.

The Hatters skipper, 28, was taken to hospital but the club later said he was "responsive and talking to family".

The Wales international was later pictured celebrating their victory from his hospital bed.

Clark told Sky Sports: "The gaffer said we had to do it for him."

Dan Potts, who wore the captain's armband as he scored Luton's decisive sixth penalty, said: "I'm gutted for Locks as he deserved to be there holding that trophy.

"Hopefully we'll be able to see him tonight. The gaffer always says health is the most important thing, and family."

Shortly after the shootout win Edwards told BBC Three Counties Radio that he was "only thinking about Lockyer" and later told Sky Sports: "It felt a little bit wrong to celebrate, I just felt emotional. I feel for Locks whose been our best player this year."

Lockyer was stretchered off before being taken to hospital for tests

Town have been practising penalties throughout their play-off campaign and keeper Ethan Horvath told Sky Sports: "We're a brotherhood and we're all behind each other. We needed everybody today.

"I knew that if it went to penalties I had no doubt in the boys that we would win."

Potts added: "Everyone said just pick your spot and no regrets."

Clark hailed the culture at the club for their success, telling Sky Sports: "It's the best group I've ever worked with. It's a joy to come in every day.

"Kenilworth Road isn't the biggest [but] it's an unbelievable place to play and I can't wait to play there next season with this group of lads. It's such a tight-knit group and a pleasure to be here."

'This is not the last chapter'

Gary Sweet, the Hatters' chief executive, told BBC Three Counties Radio this is not the end of the Luton fairytale, saying "we're not finished yet".

He said: "I am numb with joy. I cannot believe it. We are here, where we wanted to be. History.

"I never believed the club would die or believed the town would die. I was determined never to let that happen.

"We're on the up, we haven't finished. This is not the last chapter."

Club legend Mick Harford, a former Town player and manager, told BBC 3CR: "It's an unbelievable story. It's probably one of the best things to happen in my life.

"I was in tears at the end. We're at the promised land and we fully deserved it. I look forward to the challenge of the Premier League."