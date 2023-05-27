Last updated on .From the section Irish

Derry City were unable to take the opportunity to extend their lead at the top of the League of Ireland Premier Division

Derry City suffered their first away defeat of the season as 10-man Sligo Rovers earned a 1-0 win against the League of Ireland leaders.

The result means John Russell's men move up to seventh place in the table after their first win in four games.

Will Fitzgerald hit the only goal against his former club with a fourth-minute strike which took a deflection.

Sligo's John Mahon was sent off with 16 minutes left but they were able to hold on to claim all three crucial points.

Derry's lead at the top of the table remains just one point as they failed to take advantage of second-place Shamrock Rovers' defeat by Cork City on Friday night.

The home side took an early lead after Frank Livak charged down the right wing with his resulting cross falling to Fitzgerald whose strike took a deflection off Shane McEleney.

Derry dominated possession in the opening 45 minutes but neither side managed an attempt on target in the opening period following the goal.

Half-time substitute Cian Kavanagh nearly made an instant impact for Derry when his shot looked destined to level the game but was blocked by Luke McNicholas.

Defender John Mahon received a red card on the 74th minute after a second bookable offence.

Shortly after, Sligo's Kailin Barlow found himself through on goal after a convincing run from midfield but his resulting strike was off target.

In the final five minutes both teams had good chances, with the away side's falling to Ben Doherty when his strike from distance made McNicholas produce a good save.

At the other end, Liivak's shot from a tight angle was denied by Brian Maher as Sligo completed a 1-0 victory.