Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, St Mirren, Hearts, Hibernian, Postecoglou, Colak, Kyogo
Ange Postecoglou has the ultimate ambition to see Celtic in the Champions League knock-out stage, which may rule him out of Tottenham's manager search. (Daily Mail)
Antonio Colak vows to keep the number nine shirt at Rangers and to fight for his position as the club seek new recruits over the summer. (Scottish Sun)
St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson is resigned to losing striker Curtis Main to a lucrative move down south. (Glasgow Times)
Josh Ginnelly admits he's unsure if he'll be a Hearts player next season, saying a new deal is "closer than it was" but expressing worries about further time away from his family. (Daily Record)
Hibernian full-back Chris Cadden is facing the prospect of missing most of next season amid fears that he ruptured his Achilles tendon in Saturday's 1-1 draw with 10-man Hearts at Tynecastle. (Yahoo! Sport)
The St Mirren Independent Supporters Association has voted in favour of bringing in an independent auditor to look into a land "scandal" involving care charity Kibble, who are part owners of the Paisley club. (Herald)
Kyogo Furuhashi reveals he turned his back on swimming to focus on football as a kid as the Celtic striker is announced as the Scottish Football Writers' Association Player of the Year. (Scottish Sun)