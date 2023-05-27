Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Ange Postecoglou has the ultimate ambition to see Celtic in the Champions League knock-out stage, which may rule him out of Tottenham's manager search. (Daily Mail) external-link

Antonio Colak vows to keep the number nine shirt at Rangers and to fight for his position as the club seek new recruits over the summer. (Scottish Sun) external-link

St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson is resigned to losing striker Curtis Main to a lucrative move down south. (Glasgow Times) external-link

Josh Ginnelly admits he's unsure if he'll be a Hearts player next season, saying a new deal is "closer than it was" but expressing worries about further time away from his family. (Daily Record) external-link

Hibernian full-back Chris Cadden is facing the prospect of missing most of next season amid fears that he ruptured his Achilles tendon in Saturday's 1-1 draw with 10-man Hearts at Tynecastle. (Yahoo! Sport) external-link

The St Mirren Independent Supporters Association has voted in favour of bringing in an independent auditor to look into a land "scandal" involving care charity Kibble, who are part owners of the Paisley club. (Herald) external-link

Kyogo Furuhashi reveals he turned his back on swimming to focus on football as a kid as the Celtic striker is announced as the Scottish Football Writers' Association Player of the Year. (Scottish Sun) external-link