Paul Konchesky took charge of 29 matches as West Ham manager in all competitions

Paul Konchesky has left his role as West Ham manager after one season.

The Hammers reached the semi-finals of the League Cup and finished eighth in the Women's Super League, with only one league win in 2023.

Former England defender Konchesky was appointed assistant manager in May 2021 before taking charge a year later.

"I am proud and honoured to have had the opportunity to manage this club," said the 42-year-old, who spent two seasons as a player at West Ham.

"My players and my staff have always given me 100% and, while some of our results have been disappointing this season, we still have a lot to be proud of."

West Ham general manager Aidan Boxall said: "We wish him well for the future. He has played a key role in the ongoing development of the women's team."

West Ham drew 2-2 at home to Tottenham on the final day of the season on Saturday.

The club said further announcements on Konchesky's replacement would be "made in due course".