Pinnock missed the early part of this season with a knee injury

Defender Ethan Pinnock has agreed to extend his deal with Brentford until the summer of 2027.

Pinnock, who turns 30 on Monday, joined from Barnsley in 2019 and signed a five-year deal in 2020.

The centre-back has made 153 appearances for the west London club.

"Ethan has been a mountain in defence for us for the last four years," said Bees manager Thomas Frank. "He played a key role in our journey to the top half of the Premier League."

The Jamaica international played for Forest Green Rovers in the National League before earning a move to Barnsley.

"Ethan has stepped seamlessly into the Premier League and it is an amazing story for him, and for football, that he can progress from non-league to the top of the game so quickly," added Frank.

"He has proven himself to be a typical Brentford signing, he meets every challenge he faces and we think there is still more development for him.

"Ethan has been so reliable and consistent for us and I am sure that will continue. He will be spending the prime years of his career with us and we look forward to him helping the team be successful in the coming seasons."