Hayley Raso has won 68 caps for Australia

Australia winger Hayley Raso is finalising a move to Real Madrid after her exit from Manchester City.

Raso, 28, played her last match for City in Saturday's 3-2 win over Everton with her contract expiring in June.

She is set to undergo a medical with the Spanish club this week after agreeing personal terms.

Raso made 47 appearances in all competitions during a two-year spell at City following a season and a half at Everton.

City finished fourth in this year's Women's Super League, while Real Madrid were runners-up behind champions Barcelona in Spain's Liga F.