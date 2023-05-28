Match ends, Barcelona 3, Mallorca 0.
Barcelona marked their final game at the Nou Camp until November 2024 with a comfortable victory against Mallorca.
Ansu Fati scored after just 49 seconds when guided home Gavi's cut-back.
Mallorca's Amath Ndiaye was sent off 13 minutes later for a dangerous challenge on Barcelona teenager Alejandro Balde.
Fati doubled his tally from Robert Lewandowski's flick and Gavi completed the scoring before Barcelona were presented with the La Liga trophy after the full-time whistle.
The La Liga champions are relocating to the Olympic Stadium in Montjuic next season while the Nou Camp is redeveloped.
The Blaugrana will return home in 2024-25 with the capacity at 50%, before work is completed during the 2025-26 season.
Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, both of whom are leaving the club in the summer, were given standing ovations from the home fans when they were substituted in the second half.
Lewandowski almost scored his 24th league goal of the campaign after half-time but struck the woodwork with a free-kick.
Xavi's team finish their campaign at Celta Vigo next Sunday.
Line-ups
Barcelona
Formation 4-3-3
- 1ter Stegen
- 28BaldeSubstituted forRobertoat 17'minutes
- 23Koundé
- 15Christensen
- 18AlbaSubstituted forAlonsoat 81'minutes
- 30Gavi
- 5BusquetsSubstituted forGarcíaat 85'minutes
- 21F de Jong
- 7DembéléSubstituted forF Torresat 84'minutes
- 9Lewandowski
- 10Ansu FatiSubstituted forRaphinhaat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 11F Torres
- 13Peña Sotorres
- 17Alonso
- 19Kessié
- 20Roberto
- 22Raphinha
- 24García
- 32Torre
- 36Tenas
Mallorca
Formation 5-4-1
- 13Greif
- 15Maffeo
- 29Gayá MartinezSubstituted forGrenierat 45'minutes
- 24Valjent
- 6Arias Copete
- 18CostaSubstituted forQuintanillaat 87'minutes
- 14Rodríguez VázquezSubstituted forRodríguezat 72'minutes
- 11Morlanes AriñoSubstituted forGonzálezat 86'minutes
- 12Baba
- 23NdiayeBooked at 14mins
- 7MuriqiSubstituted forPratsat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Rajkovic
- 8Grenier
- 9Prats
- 17Kadewere
- 20González
- 22Rodríguez
- 30Llabrés Alemany
- 31Román Riquelme
- 36Martín García
- 42Fernández
- 44Garay
- 46Quintanilla
- Referee:
- Jorge Figueroa Vázquez
- Attendance:
- 88,775
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home78%
- Away22%
- Shots
- Home28
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away1
- Corners
- Home14
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Barcelona 3, Mallorca 0.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Raphinha.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ferran Torres (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Post update
Ferran Torres (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Iddrisu Baba (Mallorca).
Substitution
Substitution, Mallorca. Rubén Quintanilla replaces Jaume Costa.
Substitution
Substitution, Mallorca. Giovanni González replaces Manu Morlanes.
Post update
Sergi Roberto (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Manu Morlanes (Mallorca).
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Eric García replaces Sergio Busquets.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Ferran Torres replaces Ousmane Dembélé.
Post update
Foul by Raphinha (Barcelona).
Post update
Ángel Rodríguez (Mallorca) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Marcos Alonso replaces Jordi Alba.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Raphinha replaces Ansu Fati.
Substitution
Substitution, Mallorca. Abdón Prats replaces Vedat Muriqi.
Post update
Attempt missed. Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Ousmane Dembélé with a cross.
Post update
Attempt saved. Vedat Muriqi (Mallorca) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Post update
Foul by Andreas Christensen (Barcelona).