Departing duo Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba were given an emotional send-off

Barcelona marked their final game at the Nou Camp until November 2024 with a comfortable victory against Mallorca.

Ansu Fati scored after just 49 seconds when guided home Gavi's cut-back.

Mallorca's Amath Ndiaye was sent off 13 minutes later for a dangerous challenge on Barcelona teenager Alejandro Balde.

Fati doubled his tally from Robert Lewandowski's flick and Gavi completed the scoring before Barcelona were presented with the La Liga trophy after the full-time whistle.

The La Liga champions are relocating to the Olympic Stadium in Montjuic next season while the Nou Camp is redeveloped.

The Blaugrana will return home in 2024-25 with the capacity at 50%, before work is completed during the 2025-26 season.

Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, both of whom are leaving the club in the summer, were given standing ovations from the home fans when they were substituted in the second half.

Lewandowski almost scored his 24th league goal of the campaign after half-time but struck the woodwork with a free-kick.

Xavi's team finish their campaign at Celta Vigo next Sunday.

The Barcelona players and staff applauded the home supporters after full time