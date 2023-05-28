Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Shea Charles (right) was introduced for his Manchester City debut after 63 minutes of the contest at the Gtech Community Stadium

Northern Ireland international Shea Charles said he was "proud" after making his Manchester City debut when coming on as a substitute in Sunday's defeat by Brentford.

Charles, 19, was introduced for Nathan Ake after 63 minutes of the champions' last Premier League game of the season.

"I'm a City fan growing up so it's a dream come true really," Charles told the club's website.

City boss Pep Guardiola rested several regulars for the 1-0 loss.

"To see four of us [academy graduates] on the pitch and a couple of us on the bench, it's great to see," added Charles, who has earned six Northern Ireland caps.

"It gives us all the confidence in the younger age groups that Pep is giving us these chances."

Defensive midfielder Charles has been with City since under-9 level and captained the club's title-winning Premier League 2 team this season.

Charles made his Northern Ireland debut against Cyprus last year.