Berghuis played the full 90 minutes in Ajax's defeat by FC Twente.

Ajax's Steven Berghuis has apologised after a video shows the midfielder appearing to strike a fan in front of his side's team bus.

Dutch international Berghuis, 31, is seen lashing out at the supporter before an official intervenes.

The incident happened following his side's 3-1 defeat at FC Twente on Sunday.

"I regret my actions, I should not have done this," said Berghuis in a statement.

"I'm used to it by now but people think they can just shout anything.

"My reaction doesn't solve anything. I get that. It's not good, I have an exemplary role as a player of Ajax."

Berghuis, who has won 45 caps for the Netherlands, joined Ajax from rivals Feyenoord in 2021 and has scored 11 goals in 42 appearances this season.

He spent one season at Watford in 2015-16, making nine Premier League appearances before joining Feyenoord.

Last year's title winners Ajax finished third in the Eredivisie to secure a Europa League play-off spot, missing out on the Champions League qualification places for the first time since 2009.

Feyenoord were crowned champions for the first time since 2017, with PSV finishing second.