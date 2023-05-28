Out-of-contract Rangers winger Ryan Kent has agreed a three-year contract with Fenerbahce despite interest in the 26-year-old from Burnley, Leeds United and Sheffield United, according to Turkish outlet Sabah. (Sabah via Scottish Sun) external-link

Rangers in recent weeks have been scouting two Serie A strikers - Sam Lammers, the 26-year-old who spent the second part of the season on loan from Atalanta with Sampdoria, and Cyriel Dessers, the 28-year-old who is with Cremonese as they were relegated along with Sampdoria. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin remains hopeful he can retain the services of 36-year-old former Scotland striker Steven Fletcher despite confirmation of the club's relegation from the Scottish Premiership. (The Scotsman) external-link

Manager Jim Goodwin insisted he is ready to rip up the contracts of any Dundee United players who do not have the stomach for next season's Championship fight. (The Courier) external-link

Jim Goodwin has revealed that Dundee United owner Mark Ogren has already confirmed the manager will have his transfer backing for next season despite Premiership relegation. (Football Scotland) external-link

Fans believe they have seen the last of Kieran Tierney in an Arsenal shirt after the Scotland defender was given a 10-minute cameo in Sunday's final-day 5-0 hammering of Wolverhampton Wanderers, with the 25-year-old having made most of his appearances this season off the bench, but the Premier League club may be looking for a transfer fee of about £50m. (Football Scotland) external-link

Scott McTominay has told friends he wants to leave Manchester United this summer for the good of his career, with the 26-year-old Scotland midfielder having started just four Premier League matches since September. (Football Insider) external-link

St Mirren midfielder Keanu Baccus admits he is unsure what the future holds for him despite the 24-year-old Australia international having a year left of his contract. (The Herald) external-link

Former Hibernian and Rangers striker Jason Cummings has agreed terms to sign for Mohun Bagan in a lucrative deal from Central Coast Mariners, with the Indian champions beating off competition from rivals Mumbai City for the 27-year-old's signature. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Norwich City are closing in on a deal for 16-year-old Hamilton Academical midfielder Gabriel Forsyth, whose current contract runs until 2026. (Football Insider) external-link

Ayr United manager Lee Bullen has dismissed suggestions he is to be promoted Dundee's new team boss. (Evening Telegraph, print edition)

Former St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright looks set for a return to football after 18 months out of the game as Northern Ireland Under-21s boss. (The National) external-link