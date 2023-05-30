Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Manchester City and Manchester United go head to head on Saturday in an FA Cup derby final at Wembley.

Both sides will be happy with their seasons so far.

Premier League champions City, who face Inter Milan in the Champions League final on 10 June, are going for the Treble. United are looking for a cup double, having won the Carabao Cup final this season and qualified for the Champions League.

But who has the better players? We want you to pick a combined XI from both squads.

Ederson or David de Gea? Jack Grealish or Bruno Fernandes? Erling Haaland or, um, Anthony Martial?

Pick your team below and share it with your friends on #bbcfootball.