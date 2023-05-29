Manchester City were crowned Premier League champions for the fifth time in six years and all the final-day drama was centred on the fight to avoid relegation.

Here is a team-by-team review of the 2022-23 season - and a look back at my pre-season predictions.

Phil McNulty's predicted 2022-23 Premier League positions at a glance Position Club Position (cont) Club (cont) 1 Manchester City 11 Brighton 2 Liverpool 12 Wolves 3 Tottenham 13 Crystal Palace 4 Chelsea 14 Everton 5 Arsenal 15 Brentford 6 Manchester United 16 Leeds 7 West Ham 17 Southampton 8 Aston Villa 18 Nottingham Forest 9 Newcastle 19 Fulham 10 Leicester 20 Bournemouth

Manchester City - 1st

An unstoppable force attempting to emulate Manchester United's perfect Treble of 1999 by winning the Premier League - a fifth in sixth years - the FA Cup and the Champions League.

The goal machine that is Erling Haaland made Pep Guardiola's brilliant team even better and the manager's adjustment of John Stones' role to an amalgam of defender and midfield man made them virtually unbeatable after mixed form before the World Cup in Qatar.

McNulty's pre-season prediction: 1st

What McNulty said in August: "The signing of Erling Haaland solves the one main flaw in a magnificent side, namely a tendency not to convert so many of the chances they create."

Arsenal - 2nd

Arsenal were magnificent for so much of the season, emerging as unlikely but deserved title challengers until late in the campaign, then stuttering so badly near the finishing line when Manchester City applied relentless pressure.

Mikel Arteta's side showed vast improvement but there has to be huge disappointment that a title that looked within their grasp was allowed to slip away.

What is certain is that this Arsenal side is on an upward curve, an outstanding mix of young talent and experience, but the squad must be fleshed out and a signing such as West Ham United captain Declan Rice would make them candidates for another excellent season next time around.

McNulty's pre-season prediction: 5th

What McNulty said in August: "I can see them challenging for the top four again. I do not see them as title contenders, though."

Manchester United - 3rd

Erik ten Hag deserves great credit for returning a Manchester United squad still in need of serious work back into the Champions League in his first season while also winning the League Cup, the club's first trophy since 2017, and reaching the FA Cup final.

There have been lows, especially the 7-0 thrashing at Liverpool, but United have been much more solid than in the debacle of the latter days of the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick eras.

Casemiro and Lisandro Martinez brought quality and steel but more needs to be done - namely the acquisition of a consistent, quality striker.

This, however, can be regarded as a job well done by Ten Hag.

McNulty's pre-season prediction: 6th

What McNulty said in August: "Top four challenge and a cup are the best bet. Title contenders? No chance."

Newcastle United - 4th

What a season for Eddie Howe and Newcastle United.

Smart signings and a clearly identifiable style, backed by the magnificent Toon Army, have propelled Newcastle United into the promised land ahead of even the ambitious schedule of their Saudi Arabian owners.

It is now likely this taste of glory and a place in the Champions League for the first time in 20 years will accelerate those levels of ambition.

McNulty's pre-season prediction: 9th

What McNulty said in August: "I see a season of good consolidation, which should satisfy the Toon Army as this will be steady rebuilding rather than a cash-crazy quick fix."

Liverpool - 5th

Liverpool's late run to revive hopes of a Champions League place cannot disguise the fact that this has been a real season of underachievement for Jurgen Klopp's side.

Too many desperately poor away performances, especially in the middle of the season, saw a Liverpool team look so short of its usual fierce intensity and they paid the price by ending empty handed and dropping into the Europa League.

It has been, by Klopp and Liverpool's previous standards and by Mohamed Salah's blunt description, a failure.

Klopp will have Liverpool back at it next season as he targets midfield reinforcements such as Alexis Mac Allister and Mason Mount. Cody Gakpo looks ideal to fill Roberto Firmino's role, although £85m summer signing Darwin Nunez fell short of expectations. More will be expected of him next season.

McNulty's pre-season prediction: 2nd

What McNulty said in August: "Expect them to fight on all fronts again this term and challenge City all the way, securing at least one trophy."

Brighton - 6th

Absolutely magnificent. One of the most entertaining teams in the Premier League and fully meriting a place in the Europa League for the first time in Brighton's history.

The blow of losing Graham Potter to Chelsea did not see Brighton miss a beat, successor Roberto de Zerbi making them even more exciting to watch with class acts such as Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister flourishing alongside brilliant young talent including Evan Ferguson and the experience of Lewis Dunk.

A credit to themselves and the Premier League.

McNulty's pre-season prediction: 11th

What McNulty said in August: "There is no reason to expect anything other than a very decent season."

Aston Villa - 7th

Aston Villa have been transformed under the superb guidance of Unai Emery, only out of the relegation zone on goals scored when Steven Gerrard was sacked in October, now back in Europe under one of that arena's greatest exponents.

Emery has built an instant connection with Villa's fans and brought outstanding performances from the likes of Tyrone Mings and Ollie Watkins, who were never at their best under Gerrard.

Tactically astute and one of the game's most renowned coaches, Emery has revived this great old club and optimism will be sky high in the build-up to next season.

McNulty's pre-season prediction: 8th

What McNulty said in August: "They need to rid themselves of the inconsistency that so frustrated Gerrard last season."

Tottenham Hotspur - 8th

A dreadful campaign of poor football allied to discontent on and off the field. It started with optimism under Antonio Conte but descended into rancour ending with his final outburst at Southampton.

Spurs have lacked direction, need a new manager and the pressure is greater than ever on chairman Daniel Levy to prove he can actually get these big decisions right.

And where will Harry Kane be next season after another superb personal campaign? How much longer will he accept the mediocrity he has been surrounded by?

McNulty's pre-season prediction: 3rd

What McNulty said in August: "Out on a limb here. Top four and a trophy for Spurs as long as they keep Mr Conte happy."

Brentford - 9th

The great Brentford story continues with a perfect end to the season and victory over Manchester City completing a double over the champions. The Bees are west London's highest-placed club and deservedly so after another outstanding season under manager Thomas Frank.

Brentford are a united force on and off the field and produced so many high points such as winning at Manchester City, sweeping past Manchester United and Liverpool at home while also picking up three points at Chelsea and Spurs.

Barring unforeseen circumstances, and they will be hit by striker Ivan Toney's eight-month ban for breaking FA betting rules, Brentford are in the Premier League to stay.

McNulty's pre-season prediction: 15th

What McNulty said in August: "Thomas Frank showed himself to be a shrewd operator and I fancy the Bees to stay up again, although they will need to make another good start."

Fulham - 10th

It's been an outstanding season under Marco Silva after many - including myself - expected relegation.

Fulham started as they meant to go on when they gave Liverpool all sorts of trouble on the opening day of the season, and they maintained high standards playing very good football under Silva, who has done a superb job at Craven Cottage.

Willian was a revelation given evidence suggested he was washed up after Arsenal, while Joao Palhinha was top class in midfield. Aleksandar Mitrovic showed his Premier League pedigree with goals although his eight-match ban for pushing referee Chris Kavanagh was damaging.

McNulty's pre-season prediction: 19th

What McNulty said in August: "It's still hard to see anything other than a fight for survival."

Crystal Palace - 11th

Palace ended the season in a position of comfort after the wise old head Roy Hodgson returned following the sacking of Patrick Vieira on the back of a 12-match winless run.

Vieira's second season was a disappointment but Hodgson lifted the mood and got the best out of exciting Palace attackers such as Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise, assuring safety with games to spare.

It now remains to be seen whether Hodgson stays in charge next term and whether talisman Wilfried Zaha signs a new deal, but the season certainly ended with optimism at Selhurst Park.

McNulty's pre-season prediction: 13th

What McNulty said in August: "It will be intriguing to see whether Vieira can get an improvement out of Palace but I certainly do not expect to see them struggling."

Chelsea - 12th

Where do you even start with Chelsea? What an absolutely wretched and dysfunctional first season under the co-ownership of Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali after succeeding Roman Abramovich.

Thomas Tuchel sacked, successor Graham Potter suffering the same fate after only 31 matches, Frank Lampard making a bizarre return to no effect after he was shown the door by Everton and £600m spent in a scattergun transfer policy to make the team worse and assemble a ridiculously large and unwieldy squad.

Chelsea will need a complete reset under incoming manager Mauricio Pochettino, who must slim down the squad and actually give the team identity. Boehly and Eghbali must also learn some very expensive lessons.

McNulty's pre-season prediction: 4th

What McNulty said in August: "It's never dull at Chelsea."

Wolverhampton Wanderers - 13th

Wolverhampton Wanderers were rewarded by appointing the experienced Spanish coach Julen Lopetegui to replace sacked Bruno Lage in November, using the mid-season break offered by the World Cup in Qatar to reboot and plot a path to safety.

The problem is that the noises coming out of Wolves already hint at an uncertain future for Lopetegui as he wants a big show of ambition from the Wolves board in the summer. It could be an interesting one.

McNulty's pre-season prediction: 12th

What McNulty said in August: "If Wolves can keep hold of the coveted Ruben Neves then there's no reason at all why they cannot have another decent season and perhaps another crack at the top 10."

West Ham United - 14th

An odd season - a big disappointment in the Premier League considering previous European qualifications - but now the chance for success and West Ham's first silverware since 1980 in the Europa Conference League final.

David Moyes was fighting for his future at various stages this season but there was improvement towards the end, with captain Declan Rice proving outstanding and club record-signing Lucas Paqueta coming into his own.

Moyes' long-term future may be shaped by what happens against Fiorentina and Rice is expected to depart, probably to Arsenal, but this season could end with a European trophy and glory for the Hammers.

McNulty's pre-season prediction: 7th

What McNulty said in August: "Can see another good season for the Hammers and a potential cup challenge."

AFC Bournemouth - 15th

I had the Cherries down for the drop and felt even more convinced when manager Scott Parker was sacked shortly after the humiliating 9-0 loss at Liverpool.

Step forward Gary O'Neil, first as caretaker then in full charge, to do a top-class job of steadying the ship with a calm demeanour before guiding Bournemouth towards safety and another season in the Premier League.

Bournemouth have defied the odds and those grim early season predictions, and they deserve great credit.

McNulty's pre-season prediction: 20th

What McNulty said in August: "Survival would be viewed as success but I cannot say I am confident that will happen."

Nottingham Forest - 16th

I feared for Nottingham Forest purely because of the astonishing churn of players and new signings arriving, which manager Steve Cooper had to shape into a coherent team.

Cooper achieved it and both he and his players deserved the acclaim they received when safety was assured with victory against Arsenal at the City Ground, where a magnificent atmosphere played such a part in their survival.

Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis was rewarded for holding his nerve and keeping Cooper, a manager adored by supporters. Now the planning will start for next season.

McNulty's pre-season prediction: 18th

What McNulty said in August: "I am saying Forest will go down but think they could draw others into that particular fight and stay up."

Everton - 17th

An absolute mess of a club paying the price for years of catastrophic decisions led by owner Farhad Moshiri, chairman Bill Kenwright and chief executive officer Denise Barrett-Baxendale, Everton scrambled to safety on the final day of the season.

Such is the breakdown in the relationship between the board and fans that Everton's hierarchy have not attended a game since January, citing security issues. It is hard to see how they will attend again. Change is in the air at Everton and it is impossible to see how Kenwright and Barrett-Baxendale, in particular, will emerge from it with their roles intact.

On the pitch Everton, as is their annual custom, sacked another manager in Frank Lampard, leaving his successor Sean Dyche to lead the battle to avoid the drop, undermined by an inexplicable failure to properly replace Richarlison after his £60m move to Spurs.

Will it be any different for Everton next season? Not with the current board still in place.

McNulty's pre-season prediction: 14th

What McNulty said in August: "It was more through the efforts of Everton's fans than players that they somehow stayed up last season. They will be needed again."

Leicester City - 18th

What a conclusion to unforgettable years at Leicester City involving a remarkable title triumph in 2016, Champions League football and a first FA Cup win in 2021.

This seemed like an avoidable relegation but the Foxes appeared gripped by a complacency on and off the field that allowed them to sleepwalk towards the Championship until it was too late to stop the descent.

Brendan Rodgers - who twice missed out on Champions League football on the season's final day - was powerless to stop the slide and the emergency appointment of Dean Smith did not work.

Leicester now face an uncertain future with the likes of James Maddison, Harvey Barnes and Youri Tielemans looking certain to leave while club icon Jamie Vardy is moving to the end of his career.

Tough task for the next manager and bigger names on any list may not fancy the second tier.

McNulty's pre-season prediction: 10th

What McNulty said in August: "Must get players in."

Leeds United - 19th

The dream built by Marcelo Bielsa is over. Those who worship Bielsa will always argue his sacking was the start of the Leeds decline but it had already begun under the Argentine. It was the flawed appointments of Jesse Marsch and Javi Gracia that accelerated it.

Sam Allardyce's arrival was a desperate measure and proof the Leeds ownership under Andrea Radrizzani had lost any sense of direction or identity. The Allardyce effect was non-existent and it is impossible to see him staying any longer.

The young Leeds squad may yet thrive under a new manager in the Championship, but with doubts over ownership and who will be in that squad these are unhappy and uncertain times.

McNulty's pre-season prediction: 16th

What McNulty said in August: "Leeds are another team needing a good start or times could be very tough."

Southampton - 20th

Southampton went for a policy of pursuing young talent for the future - idealistic but always risky if results start to go in the wrong direction. And so it proved.

Ralph Hasenhuttl was sacked in November after four years, the decision to replace him with Nathan Jones proving to be a dreadful one. He lasted just 95 days and despite a big win at Chelsea and nearly beating Arsenal at Emirates Stadium, Ruben Selles fared no better.

Swansea City head coach Russell Martin will take charge in the Championship but Saints captain James Ward-Prowse will surely leave. There is some very good young talent that may flourish in the Championship but the team will also need experience.

This has been a timid, desperately disappointing departure from the Premier League.

McNulty's pre-season prediction: 17th

What McNulty said in August: "I do not predict their safety with huge confidence."