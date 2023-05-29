Premier League: Who was your team of the season?
Last updated on .From the section Premier League
It has been a memorable Premier League season in just about every sense of the word.
From a thrilling title race to a mad scramble for survival - not forgetting a record amount of managerial sackings - there has been drama aplenty.
Now the league campaign is done and dusted we want you to have your say in our end-of-season Premier League awards.
The nominees were decided by a group of BBC Sport journalists and you can vote for your winner below. The votes will close at 12:00 BST on Wednesday, 31 May.
Team of the season
If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.