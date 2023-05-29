Last updated on .From the section Dundee

Dundee have appointed Kilmarnock assistant Tony Docherty as their new manager following promotion to the Scottish Premiership.

The 52-year-old replaces Gary Bowyer, who was a surprise departure after leading his side to the Championship title in his first season in charge.

Docherty has long been Derek McInnes' assistant with St Johnstone, Bristol City, Aberdeen then Kilmarnock.

Dundee technical director Gordon Strachan knows him from Scotland days.

"Tony is a guy that has been there and done it in Scottish football at a number of clubs alongside Derek," the former national boss told Dundee's website.

"I had the privilege to witness Tony's coaching skills first-hand when he joined the Scotland coaching team. We know that next season is a big one for the club and Tony knows what it takes to win matches in this league and that's what we need."

Dundee managing director John Nelms also praised Docherty's "wealth of knowledge of our game".

"Tony's leadership, work ethic, and humility will go a long way to bringing Dundee success in the coming years," he suggested.

