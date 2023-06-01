Close menu

Sam Allardyce: Leeds United manager leaves club after Premier League relegation

Sam Allardyce while Leeds United manager
Sam Allardyce was unable to arrest Leeds' nine-game winless run to end the Premier League season as the Whites suffered relegation

Manager Sam Allardyce has left Leeds United after his four-game tenure ended in relegation from the Premier League.

The 68-year-old lost three and drew one of his matches in charge, having succeeded Javi Gracia on 3 May.

Leeds will return to the Championship after a three-season stay in the top flight.

"It has been an honour to manage Leeds United, a great club with an incredible fan base, who deserve to be in the Premier League," said Allardyce.

"At this stage in my career I am not sure taking on this challenge, which is potentially a long-term project, is something I could commit to, but I wish the club every success for the future and hope the club returns to the Premier League, where they belong."

Leeds chief executive Angus Kinnear said: "We thank Sam for being brave enough to step in and do all he could to save us.

"Sadly, it was not to be, but Sam, [assistants] Karl Robinson and Robbie Keane did everything they could to lift the mood at Thorp Arch and Elland Road and for that we are all extremely grateful."

The club said "an announcement on a new Leeds United head coach will be made in the coming weeks".

Leeds were beaten 4-1 by Tottenham at home on the final day of the season, and finished five points shy of safety.

Allardyce became Leeds' third non-interim manager of a turbulent season that began under Jesse Marsch, who had guided them to safety on the final day of the 2021-22 campaign but was sacked after less than a year in charge on 6 February.

Gracia lifted the club above the relegation zone on goal difference with 11 points from 11 games, only for a 4-1 defeat at Bournemouth to spell the end for the Spaniard and director of football Victor Orta, with Allardyce arriving alongside assistant Robinson.

The experienced Allardyce, who had not been a head coach since suffering the first top-flight relegation of his managerial career with West Bromwich Albion in 2020-21, drew headlines at his first press conference by likening himself to Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and Arsenal's Mikel Arteta.

Following a 2-1 defeat at City in his first game, Allardyce explained that his words had been designed to shift the focus from his players, in a ploy inspired by Sir Alex Ferguson during the 13-time Premier League winner's era at Manchester United.

A comeback 2-2 draw at home to Newcastle United in their subsequent game was the only point Leeds won under Allardyce, leaving him "sad" at their demise three years after earning promotion in impressive style under Marcelo Bielsa.

Comments

Join the conversation

371 comments

  • Comment posted by Phineas Foggiest, today at 09:04

    Wow, the Allardyce Era at Leeds lasted four times as long as his time with England. A true servant to the club.

    • Reply posted by Tom, today at 09:13

      Tom replied:
      He's just as good as Pep and Klopp remember! LOL !!!!

  • Comment posted by Busta, today at 09:03

    Breaking!

    Man hired for 4 games leaves post after 4 games.

    Have a day off

    • Reply posted by JuliusCaesarWasASocialist, today at 09:13

      JuliusCaesarWasASocialist replied:
      Leeds having a full season off

      ALAW (all laughing aren't we)

  • Comment posted by Dozzio86, today at 09:03

    Big Sam has the biggest pension in the universe

    • Reply posted by GC, today at 09:12

      GC replied:
      Spelling?!

  • Comment posted by Jack, today at 09:04

    Big Sam must have the PSG job lined up

    • Reply posted by Amigo, today at 09:19

      Amigo replied:
      Yep, another 4 games

  • Comment posted by SportGuru, today at 09:09

    He can leave with his head held high, he did what he was paid to do, he got them relegated.

    • Reply posted by ok great and, today at 09:19

      ok great and replied:
      Well obviously Big Sam is an elite manager on par with Pep and Arteta, he doesnt want to slum it in the Championship.

      Real Madrid or PSG will come calling soon.

  • Comment posted by jamie, today at 09:03

    Hes better than Pep so probably off to Barca

    • Reply posted by Mystic, today at 09:07

      Mystic replied:
      Ah you beat me!

  • Comment posted by Nolberto Goaliola, today at 09:02

    Frank Lampard and Steve Bruce are available

    • Reply posted by Summers , today at 09:04

      Summers replied:
      very original 🙄

  • Comment posted by Reggie , today at 09:03

    Hopefully this is the last we see of this untrustworthy individual.

    • Reply posted by Fred, today at 09:14

      Fred replied:
      I hope your right, but unfortunately in desperate situations it probably won't be.

  • Comment posted by Tony F, today at 09:10

    Total fraud. Has somehow managed to build up a myth about himself that he has successfully monetised. Good riddance.

    • Reply posted by Common Sense, today at 09:12

      Common Sense replied:
      See also 'Steve Bruce'

  • Comment posted by JB_81, today at 09:03

    Another lump sum added to fat Sam's pension pot

    • Reply posted by Sirrantsalot, today at 09:18

      Sirrantsalot replied:
      So you would have worked for free?

  • Comment posted by Binnycraig, today at 09:04

    Spurs?

  • Comment posted by esco , today at 09:12

    A legend in his own mind.

  • Comment posted by Somebody, today at 09:12

    Failed so many times and still getting millions. In normal world he would be unemployable.

  • Comment posted by tv, today at 09:05

    how is this breaking news? It was reported yesterday by other media!

    • Reply posted by justalondoner, today at 09:06

      justalondoner replied:
      had to be vetted by BBC Verify!!

  • Comment posted by Jer, today at 09:07

    Bang goes Brian Clough's 44 day record.

    • Reply posted by Racemanracer, today at 09:10

      Racemanracer replied:
      Not really, was only a temp appointment until the end of the season.

  • Comment posted by troyston, today at 09:02

    He’s better than Pep and Klopp

    • Reply posted by Xanthias, today at 09:27

      Xanthias replied:
      Know 'Big Sam' is free, Klopp and Pep must be quaking in their boots.

  • Comment posted by Tax Free Rishi, today at 09:09

    I'll bet he properly dipped his bread in the gravy even if he was only there for 4 games and failed miserably in his attempt to save Leeds.

    • Reply posted by Sirrantsalot, today at 09:46

      Sirrantsalot replied:
      Only lost 2-1 to City away, yet mighty Palace destroyed Leeds at home a few weeks earlier 5-1. I'd say that's an improvement!

  • Comment posted by aussie, today at 09:12

    who could have saved Leeds, the players who earn mega money hang your heads in shame

    • Reply posted by lozzie, today at 09:22

      lozzie replied:
      Three teams have to be relegated, all players earning "mega-money"....

  • Comment posted by Mings and Ings, today at 09:05

    Mission Complete

  • Comment posted by D1, today at 09:04

    Lasted longer than England I guess..

    • Reply posted by D1, today at 09:05

      D1 replied:
      (than when he was at, before someone pedantic steps in)

