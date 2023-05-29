Leicester City's Natasha Flint 'difficult to retain' for Celtic, says Fran Alonso
Fran Alonso says it will be "difficult" to keep striker Natasha Jane Flint but insists Celtic will "try our best".
The 26-year-old on-loan Leicester City striker scored as Celtic beat Rangers in Sunday's Women's Scottish Cup final.
Celtic have also qualified for next season's Champions League qualifiers after finishing as SWPL runners-up.
"It's a difficult player to retain because obviously the finances in England are at a totally different level," head coach Alonso told the BBC.
"But she loves it here. The family loves it here. She feels that it is a very, very special club, so we will try our best, we will try our best.
"When I was at Everton, she was playing at Blackburn. Then I faced her when I was in the Championship. I tried to sign her several times, but she's a very high-calibre player.
"This time, the opportunity came and we signed her. I knew signing her, we would have a very good chance of potentially winning our first league and potentially winning again the Scottish Cup. We won the cup, not the league."