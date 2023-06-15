Last updated on .From the section Football

The football isn't over. It never is.

The latest round of Euro 2024 qualifiers happens this month - with all the home nations and the Republic of Ireland in action.

Not every team will be playing qualifiers in June, with the Netherlands, Croatia, Spain and Italy competing in the Nations League finals instead.

BBC Sport looks at how qualifying works, how England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland are doing and who they play this month.

How does Euro 2024 qualifying work?

The top two teams in each group (seven have five teams, three have six) qualify for Euro 2024, plus Germany automatically as hosts.

The other three qualifiers will come from play-offs based on last year's Nations League.

The remaining games after this month will be played in international breaks in September, October and November.

England - Group C

Team Played GD Pts 1. England 2 3 6 2. Italy 2 1 3 3. North Macedonia 1 1 3 4. Ukraine 1 -2 0 5. Malta 2 -3 0

England beat Italy and Ukraine in their March games to take early control of the group.

With games in Malta on Friday, 16 June and at home to North Macedonia three days later, they will be confident of making it 12 points from four games.

That would possibly give Gareth Southgate's side the chance to seal qualification in September with two international windows to spare.

Analytics company Nielsen Gracenote calculate England as having a 97% chance of achieving direct qualification.

Scotland - Group A

Team Played GD Pts 1. Scotland 2 5 6 2. Spain 2 1 3 3. Georgia 1 0 1 4. Norway 2 -3 1 5. Cyprus 1 -3 0

Scotland are also on maximum points after beating Cyprus and then securing a famous win over Spain.

They go to Norway on Saturday, 17 June and host Georgia the following Tuesday looking to pile some more points on the board.

Even if Scotland do not finish in the top two, they will be in the play-offs after winning Group B1 of the Nations League in 2022.

Nielsen Gracenote chance of direct qualification: 73%

Wales - Group D

Team Played GD Pts 1. Croatia 2 2 4 2. Wales 2 1 4 3. Turkey 2 -1 3 4. Armenia 1 -1 0 5. Latvia 1 -1 0

Wales will also be happy with their start to qualifying - beginning with a draw in Croatia followed by a win over Latvia.

They host Armenia on Friday, 16 June and then visit Turkey on 19 June looking to remain unbeaten.

Chance of direct qualification: 63%

Northern Ireland - Group H

Team Played GD Pts 1. Slovenia 2 3 6 2. Denmark 2 1 3 3. Kazakhstan 2 0 3 4. Finland 2 -1 3 5. Northern Ireland 2 1 3 6. San Marino 2 4 0

Northern Ireland started off with a routine win in San Marino but then lost at home to Finland.

They visit Denmark on Friday, 16 June and host Kazakhstan three days later.

Chance of direct qualification: 9%.

Republic of Ireland - Group A

Team Played GD Pts 1. France 2 5 6 2. Greece 1 3 3 3. Netherlands 2 -1 3 4. Republic of Ireland 1 -1 0 5. Gibraltar 2 -6 0

The Republic of Ireland only played one qualifier in March, a spirited 1-0 defeat by France in Dublin.

They visit Greece on Friday, 16 June and host Gibraltar on 19 June in more realistic prospects of getting some points on the board.

Chance of direct qualification: 7%.