Darren Moore (right) spent two years at Barnsley as a player

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore says his side's win over Barnsley in the League One play-off final proves "the impossible can be achieved".

Josh Windass scored in the last seconds of extra time to send Wednesday up to the Championship.

The Owls reached the final after losing 4-0 to Peterborough in the first leg of their semi-final - no team had ever overcome more than two-goal deficit.

"It's the stuff dreams are made of," Moore said.

"You couldn't write it. It finished a titanic game that ebbed and flowed both ways.

"This is a special moment for me because it means so many people in Sheffield are happy and positive. When a football club does well you see the knock-on it has in the city, in the community.

"It goes to show that the impossible can be achieved. It's a fairytale story."

Wednesday skipper Barry Bannan called promotion "the best moment of my life".

The veteran Scot was part of the Owls side that lost to Hull City in the 2016 Championship play-off final.

Moore credited Bannan and full-back Liam Palmer, who has made 397 appearances for the club, for their efforts.

"For Liam and Barry, they have seen some good moments here and some which they will wish to forget," 49-year-old Moore said.

"They have been absolute stalwarts for the football club and to be part of a successful team, they will know what it means.

"It goes to show what can be achieved when a club comes together. It's been a long journey but a worthwhile one."